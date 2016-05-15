About this Course

3,097 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 6 in the
Responsive Website Development and Design Specialization
Approx. 24 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 6 in the
Responsive Website Development and Design Specialization
Approx. 24 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of London

Placeholder

Goldsmiths, University of London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(4,050 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Responsive Website Tutorials and Examples outline: Course overview

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
6 hours to complete

Creating a Portfolio Website with a Blog

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 44 min), 5 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Collaborative Apps 1 : Music Machine

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 50 min), 7 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Collaborative Apps 2 : Drawing Machine

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 48 min), 6 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Creating a Data Visualisation Application

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 49 min), 6 readings, 7 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM RESPONSIVE WEBSITE TUTORIAL AND EXAMPLES

View all reviews

About the Responsive Website Development and Design Specialization

Responsive Website Development and Design

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder