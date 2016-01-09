About this Course

Course 4 of 6 in the
Responsive Website Development and Design Specialization
Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Mongodb
  • Meteor
  • JavaScript
  • Routing
Instructor

Offered by

University of London

Goldsmiths, University of London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Web Application Development with JavaScript and MongoDB: Course overview

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
6 hours to complete

MongoDB, Meteor and reactive data

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 57 min), 1 reading, 8 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

User accounts, packages and methods

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 58 min), 1 reading, 8 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Publish and subscribe model and MongoDB filters

7 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 73 min), 1 reading, 11 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

SimpleSchemas, autoform and code re-organisation

7 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 72 min), 3 readings, 10 quizzes
1 minute to complete

Summary

1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)

About the Responsive Website Development and Design Specialization

Responsive Website Development and Design

