In this course, you will develop more advanced web application programming skills. You will learn how to control data read and write access using methods, publish and subscribe. You will learn how to access your database and server shells using command line tools. You will use the SimpleSchema system to validate data and generate input forms automatically. You will see a complete collaborative code editing environment, TextCircle, being built from scratch.
University of London
The University of London is a federal University which includes 18 world leading Colleges. Our distance learning programmes were founded in 1858 and have enriched the lives of thousands of students, delivering high quality University of London degrees wherever our students are across the globe. Our alumni include 7 Nobel Prize winners. Today, we are a global leader in distance and flexible study, offering degree programmes to over 50,000 students in over 180 countries. To find out more about studying for one of our degrees where you are, visit www.london.ac.uk
Goldsmiths, University of London
Championing research-rich degrees that provoke thought, stretch the imagination and tap into tomorrow’s world, at Goldsmiths we’re asking the questions that matter now in subjects as diverse as the arts and humanities, social sciences, cultural studies, computing, and entrepreneurial business and management. We are a community defined by its people: innovative in spirit, analytical in approach and open to all.
Web Application Development with JavaScript and MongoDB: Course overview
Welcome to 'Web Application Development with JavaScript and MongoDB'! In this course we will be creating native mobile apps using Meteor.js, implementing social media features, such as following as well as writing and running unit tests on your JavaScript code. Finally you will set up your own server environment to run Meteor applications and you will implement the publish and subscribe data control model. I hope you enjoy the course! -Matthew
MongoDB, Meteor and reactive data
Welcome to the first module of 'Web Application Development with JavaScript and MongoDB!' In this module we will look at accessing MongoDB on the command line, we will understand how to check for valid returns from find queries and identify reactive data sources within the Meteor framework. Finally we learn how to use the Session object to store user data, understand variable scope and use iframes to create separate DOMs. Enjoy!
User accounts, packages and methods
Welcome to the second module of 'Web Application Development with JavaScript and MongoDB!' In this module we will learn how to use the core user accounts packages, customise the user accounts UI using third party packages and search for and add packages to an application. We will also look at how to query MongoDB collections from the command line and learn how to control data write access using methods. Enjoy!
Publish and subscribe model and MongoDB filters
Welcome to the third module of 'Web Application Development with JavaScript and MongoDB!' In this module we will use bootstrap icons and use the publish and subscribe model to control data read access. We will understand the concept of asynchronous execution and work with template data contexts and helper functions. Finally we will use packages to implement in-place content editing and use complex MongoDB filters. Enjoy!
SimpleSchemas, autoform and code re-organisation
Welcome to the final module of 'Web Application Development with JavaScript and MongoDB!' In this module we will create a well organised application using special Meteor folders and we will organise templates into multiple files. We will also learn how to use the iron:router package to create multiple page applications and we will generate data entry forms automatically using SimpleSchema and autoform. Finally, we will validate user data automatically using SimpleSchema. Enjoy!
Really great course. The education was practical showing real life process of creating pages, not boring theory.
the course was amazing and i learnt a lot i hope i will revise back when needed thanks to coursera and the teacher
manipulate application with multiple users is a really useful technical skills we should get, these courses contain how to add multiple users/documents/comments, that's really need to learn!
A phenomenal class, it is just detailed enough to give what's needed to build fully functional Mongo-supported websites on ones own.
About the Responsive Website Development and Design Specialization
Responsive web design is all about creating the best user experience regardless of whether a user is accessing your site from a desktop computer, a mobile phone, or a tablet.
