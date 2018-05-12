IJ
Jul 22, 2020
Dr. Matthew Yee-King is a good teacher. Although the course is hard because of lots of coding, he makes it easy to understand all lessons.\n\nA good course and a good learning experience, indeed.
KK
Oct 1, 2017
manipulate application with multiple users is a really useful technical skills we should get, these courses contain how to add multiple users/documents/comments, that's really need to learn!
By Heidi C•
May 11, 2018
Impossible to follow along with this course because it's outdated and some of the course code is broken. I've read and re-read through the forums, I've watched and re-watched the lectures again and again and combed through to try and find a way to get the code to work and to follow along with the lectures but there is no useful help or information to get the code working. Wish I would have known this would happen before trying to do this specialisation as I have now wasted a couple month's worth of time and money... I cannot recommend that anyone do this course or this specialisation until it has been updated properly. It would actually be nice to get a refund or have a mentor help the students solve the broken code.
By eighty•
Feb 5, 2019
The content is outdated and the code is actually broken. It uses little-known tools rather than industry standards, and these tools have been abandoned even by their authors. 'ShareJS' is now ShareDB, and the mizzao:sharejs-codemirror module will not function. The course staff is nowhere to be found in the discussion forums, so there is no way to work around these issues.
Disappointing considering I had spent time auditing all previous courses in this series, and had nearly got a functioning site up and running from it. Oh well.
By Moisés P•
Aug 18, 2018
The course is outdated, I get errors and I can't figure out how to fix them.
By Itsido C A•
Dec 9, 2019
This course is more than building with javascript and mongo, it is a full stack course with precise techniques to design, implement and manage back end and front end services. Thanks to the instructors for such an amazing content.
By keelia•
Oct 2, 2017
manipulate application with multiple users is a really useful technical skills we should get, these courses contain how to add multiple users/documents/comments, that's really need to learn!
By Artem N•
Feb 22, 2016
I really liked the course. Tha manner of teaching and the subject with all the details of "how to" are attention catchy. Unfortunately just had no time to complete it properly and in time.
By Hong D D•
Oct 1, 2020
outdated
By Randy R•
Jan 21, 2020
I found this course in the specialization to be only middling in quality. It's far too simplistic, given the three courses that precede it. But most of all, there are many examples and quiz questions that are based on the specific versions of Bootstrap and Meteor that were current when the course was created. In the case of the Bootstrap-related points, you actually get wrong answers if you reference current Bootstrap. Further, the peer-reviewed assignments rely on screenshots, and there is no way to view the screenshots full size. This makes judging most of the assignments next to impossible.
By Sean B•
Feb 26, 2016
Great course!
When developing the assignments for this and previous courses, I had learned a lot of new. Then I read Meteor Guide, and catched myself on the thought that many of recommendations described in Meteor Giude I had already leant on my own experience. It's really great. Thanks a lot to Mattnew for his excellent lectures and very useful examples and starter applications.
And yes, love the final assignment very much. It's absolutely great and powerful.
By Maksym S•
Jan 14, 2016
Yet another great contribution to the specialization with a focus on mechanics behind reactivity and security of applications. This, in fact means, that the module is quite unfortunately named. So far it was the hardest module, mainly because it mainly deal with back-end of the Meteor, but after completing the assignment, many aspects of real-time secure manipulation of the mongoDB become more clear.
By Kemel Z•
Feb 2, 2016
This course was a great tool towards a deeper understanding of more advanced aspects of the Meteor environment. I have learned a lot and enjoyed the way content is exposed in a natural and gradual way, building understanding one step after the other.
Great course to those interested in a great and promising framework!
By John L R•
May 21, 2017
While there ere parts that were tough to follow I think this course definitely hit the mark on learning more about Javascript and MongoDB. I fund the concepts easy to understand as I got closer to the end because the instructor continued to re-enforce earlier lessons.
By Wong P K•
Jul 8, 2018
The example demonstrated in the course is quite interesting. The instructor also teaches us how to build the example from scratch. If you have some background in the (PHP) web development and some idea about JS, you can finish the whole course within one week.
By tekay•
Feb 26, 2016
The videos are really good, makes it fun to watch and learn. I especially like that it's appearently iive coded and you get to know the train of thoughts from the Lecturer.
Really well done, thanks for this course :)
By Muhammad S•
Aug 14, 2019
Lot of thanks to University of London and Coursera for providing this amazing and useful course. Really enjoyed learning. It helped me learn new skills to develop my career and enrich my expertise. Thanks
By IBICO A R J•
Jul 23, 2020
Dr. Matthew Yee-King is a good teacher. Although the course is hard because of lots of coding, he makes it easy to understand all lessons.
A good course and a good learning experience, indeed.
By Shiv M•
Feb 17, 2016
Matthew is a great instructor. Loved the way how he taught the entire series especially this one. Step by Step explaining every little detail. Keep up the good work...
By Ernesto N S•
Feb 22, 2017
Fantastic course! I think there is no simpler way to learn meteor and mongo rather than the way it is in this course. Many thanks for such a great course!
By Anna S•
Aug 16, 2016
This is really quite an advanced course that quickly takes you into making a functional, collaborative app. Very well taught despite the quite quick pace!
By Matteo T•
Feb 19, 2016
Really nice step forward from the basic Meteor course. I love the way the teacher explains the concepts, and how he builds meaningful examples
By Deleted A•
Jan 22, 2016
Very Nice teaching. Why don't you people try to make new Tutorials for Nodejs. That would be awesome.
Really enjoying learning Meteor.
By Zac B•
Apr 25, 2017
Great course. Matthew Yee King is a fantastic instructor and I am learning a lot about what seems to be a really exciting framework!
By Jason M C•
Jan 10, 2016
A phenomenal class, it is just detailed enough to give what's needed to build fully functional Mongo-supported websites on ones own.
By Ovi D•
Sep 14, 2016
Very nice course. Although some of it's concepts can be applied in other technologies, it's main focus is on MeteorJS framework.
By Johnny•
Mar 16, 2016
Sensacional. Everytime I saw all videos in the same day (yesterday) ... great teatcher and good material. Best course ever.