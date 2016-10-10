JR
Feb 21, 2016
Great course, give me the challenge to test me with different scenarios out my comfort zone. Now I am really comfortable to plan my Capstone.\n\nThanks a lot guys !!!
ZB
May 21, 2017
Exciting course that connects all the previous course's materials together into a professional backdrop. Very rewarding and I can't wait to take the capstone!
By Marc T•
Oct 10, 2016
At first I wasn't sure if the teacher was explaining properly or if projects were just to complex but when I started building my last project, code was just pouring out of my head and I built it in no time. Only then I realized how much I had learned and that I actually understood the subject perfectly. Great course to learn the base of building collaborative and interactive web applications. I would however, strongly recommend starting with the first course in this specialization program for a better foundation into full scale web design & development.
By Gregg H•
Jun 15, 2016
A tough course to get through but rewarding. The lecturer is inspired and inspiring, the example code to be used in the projects must be carefully tamed, and it is amazing what students can produce in the end.
By Muhammad S•
Oct 14, 2019
A Lot of thanks to University of London and Coursera for providing this amazing and useful course. Really enjoyed learning. It helped me learn new skills to develop my career and enrich my expertise. Thanks
By Jason M C•
Feb 11, 2016
Outstanding class! This one is different from the other classes, as breath of material is larger, but depth is less. A perfect follow-up to the very depthful classes that precede it in the specialization.
By Dj S•
Oct 26, 2016
more challenging than expected, issues with the Meteor hosting/community caused some issues, but good learning experience
By Vijai K S•
Feb 14, 2016
Very excited to wrap up this specialization and go on a high note. Hoping to do an awesome capstone project at the end :)
By Evaldas I•
Dec 18, 2015
Very interesting issue, the professor knows his stuff and communicates his knowledge intelligibly and attractively.
By Gerardo E C A•
Feb 10, 2016
Awesome collaborative apps that you can see and learn about it, reactive apps done with Meteor.js.
By Valentino D•
Jul 13, 2020
It give us some nice examples where we can learn beautiful stuffs to improve our know how
By Lazlo M•
Feb 24, 2020
Enjoyed the challenge, and appreciate the examples prepared for this course.
By Arvind S•
Jun 27, 2016
Amazing showcase of usecases. So much creative freedom throughout.
By Sabbir M S•
Dec 17, 2020
Awesome Course for finishing touch at Responsive Web Development.
By Imran H•
Feb 15, 2016
Excellent coursera and nice instructor, keep it up good work.....
By Vadim V L•
Jul 27, 2020
Wasted my time. Much-much-much worse that another courses in the same specialization
By Darren H•
Feb 9, 2016
was not as good as previous courses in this specialisation
By Dawn C•
Apr 15, 2018
Horrible course, don't waste your time.
By Sean B•
Feb 26, 2016
Very interesting and useful examples. Thanks a lot to Coursera and the instructors --
Dr Matthew Yee-King
and
Dr Mick Grierson,
and Computing Department, Goldsmiths, University of London,
for their excellent work.
By Thangamariappan G•
Aug 11, 2020
Very good course to create an app and gain knowledge on that
By Raul C•
May 1, 2016
Exellent. It opens a new door in the Web programing world
By Alex N•
Apr 2, 2016
Great course! It shows a lot of capacities of Meteor
By Javier G H•
Mar 25, 2016
Tutorials ans Examples, great Idea!. Way to follow.
By Rafael G B•
Feb 13, 2017
The contents is really good and easy to learn
By Roman S•
Feb 8, 2018
Great and useful class! thank you!