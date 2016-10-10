Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Responsive Website Tutorial and Examples by University of London

About the Course

In this course, we will show you exciting examples of collaborative, interactive web applications that use various types of media including sound, images and big data. We will show you how to build sites that provide precisely this functionality, using Meteor. We will also provide fully working example application code that you can use for your own commercial web projects. The course also provides a range of advice and suggestions about how to develop bespoke web applications which match the requirements of clients, where clients are people who commission the product or people who use the product. We will take you through the development of the following applications: 1. A portfolio website with collaborative blogging functionality. 2. An interactive, realtime, multi user music remixing system. 3. An interactive, online graffiti wall where users can collaborate to create graphics. 4. An interactive data visualisation platform for exploring and plotting big data in exciting ways. At the end of this course, you will be able to: • Implement animated data visualisations and graphics using advanced user interface libraries such as vis.js • Work with external data sources • Create multi user, realtime, collaborative environments • Use media APIs such as the Web Audio API Participation in or completion of this online course will not confer academic credit for University of London programmes....

JR

Feb 21, 2016

Great course, give me the challenge to test me with different scenarios out my comfort zone. Now I am really comfortable to plan my Capstone.\n\nThanks a lot guys !!!

ZB

May 21, 2017

Exciting course that connects all the previous course's materials together into a professional backdrop. Very rewarding and I can't wait to take the capstone!

By Marc T

Oct 10, 2016

At first I wasn't sure if the teacher was explaining properly or if projects were just to complex but when I started building my last project, code was just pouring out of my head and I built it in no time. Only then I realized how much I had learned and that I actually understood the subject perfectly. Great course to learn the base of building collaborative and interactive web applications. I would however, strongly recommend starting with the first course in this specialization program for a better foundation into full scale web design & development.

By Gregg H

Jun 15, 2016

A tough course to get through but rewarding. The lecturer is inspired and inspiring, the example code to be used in the projects must be carefully tamed, and it is amazing what students can produce in the end.

By Muhammad S

Oct 14, 2019

A Lot of thanks to University of London and Coursera for providing this amazing and useful course. Really enjoyed learning. It helped me learn new skills to develop my career and enrich my expertise. Thanks

By Jason M C

Feb 11, 2016

Outstanding class! This one is different from the other classes, as breath of material is larger, but depth is less. A perfect follow-up to the very depthful classes that precede it in the specialization.

By Jorge R

Feb 22, 2016

By Zac B

May 22, 2017

By Dj S

Oct 26, 2016

more challenging than expected, issues with the Meteor hosting/community caused some issues, but good learning experience

By Vijai K S

Feb 14, 2016

Very excited to wrap up this specialization and go on a high note. Hoping to do an awesome capstone project at the end :)

By Evaldas I

Dec 18, 2015

Very interesting issue, the professor knows his stuff and communicates his knowledge intelligibly and attractively.

By Gerardo E C A

Feb 10, 2016

Awesome collaborative apps that you can see and learn about it, reactive apps done with Meteor.js.

By Valentino D

Jul 13, 2020

It give us some nice examples where we can learn beautiful stuffs to improve our know how

By Lazlo M

Feb 24, 2020

Enjoyed the challenge, and appreciate the examples prepared for this course.

By Arvind S

Jun 27, 2016

Amazing showcase of usecases. So much creative freedom throughout.

By Sabbir M S

Dec 17, 2020

Awesome Course for finishing touch at Responsive Web Development.

By Imran H

Feb 15, 2016

Excellent coursera and nice instructor, keep it up good work.....

By Vadim V L

Jul 27, 2020

Wasted my time. Much-much-much worse that another courses in the same specialization

By Darren H

Feb 9, 2016

was not as good as previous courses in this specialisation

By Dawn C

Apr 15, 2018

Horrible course, don't waste your time.

By Sean B

Feb 26, 2016

Very interesting and useful examples. Thanks a lot to Coursera and the instructors --

Dr Matthew Yee-King

and

Dr Mick Grierson,

and Computing Department, Goldsmiths, University of London,

for their excellent work.

By Thangamariappan G

Aug 11, 2020

Very good course to create an app and gain knowledge on that

By Raul C

May 1, 2016

Exellent. It opens a new door in the Web programing world

By Alex N

Apr 2, 2016

Great course! It shows a lot of capacities of Meteor

By Javier G H

Mar 25, 2016

Tutorials ans Examples, great Idea!. Way to follow.

By Rafael G B

Feb 13, 2017

The contents is really good and easy to learn

By Roman S

Feb 8, 2018

Great and useful class! thank you!

