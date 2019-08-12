University of London Logo

The University of London is a federal University which includes 18 world leading Colleges. Our distance learning programmes were founded in 1858 and have enriched the lives of thousands of students, delivering high quality University of London degrees wherever our students are across the globe. Our alumni include 7 Nobel Prize winners. Today, we are a global leader in distance and flexible study, offering degree programmes to over 50,000 students in over 180 countries. To find out more about studying for one of our degrees where you are, visit www.london.ac.uk

Degrees + Certificates

Courses and Specializations

International Business Essentials
International Business Essentials Specialization

Available now

Introduction to Computer Science and Programming
Introduction to Computer Science and Programming Specialization

Available now

Responsive Website Development and Design
Responsive Website Development and Design Specialization

Available now

Virtual Reality
Virtual Reality Specialization

Available now

Alan Pilkington

Alan Pilkington

Professor
Barry McCarthy

Barry McCarthy

Senior Teaching Fellow
School of Management, UCL
Bart Vanneste

Bart Vanneste

Associate Professor
UCL School of Management
Catherine Clarke

Catherine Clarke

Professor, Director of the Centre for the History of People, Place and Community
Centre for the History of People, Place and Community, Institute of Historical Research
Charlotte Crilly

Charlotte Crilly

Teaching Fellow
University of London Undergraduate Laws
David James

David James

Founder and Director, DJ Learning Ltd
University of London
Dilara Scholz

Dilara Scholz

Tutor
Department of History
Dr James Abdey

Dr James Abdey

Assistant Professorial Lecturer, LSE
University of London
Dr Jorge Blasco Alis

Dr Jorge Blasco Alis

Lecturer in Information Security
Information Security Group, Royal Holloway, University of London
Dr Edward Anstead

Dr Edward Anstead

Associate Lecturer
Computing, Goldsmiths
Dr Clare Brooks

Dr Clare Brooks

UCL Institute of Education, University of London
Dr Kate Devlin

Dr Kate Devlin

Senior Lecturer
Department of Computing, Goldsmiths
Dr Chris Dewberry

Dr Chris Dewberry

Lecturer and Course Director - University of London International Programmes
Birkbeck
Dr Myrrh Domingo

Dr Myrrh Domingo

Senior Lecturer in Contemporary Literacies
UCL Institute of Education
Dr Amal El-Sawad

Dr Amal El-Sawad

Dr Betty Fyn-Sydney

Dr Betty Fyn-Sydney

Lecturer in Mathematics
Department of Computing, Goldsmiths, University of London
Dr Mick Grierson

Dr Mick Grierson

Reader
Computing Department, Goldsmiths, University of London
Dr Simon Katan

Dr Simon Katan

Lecturer
Computing, Goldsmiths
Dr Eileen Kennedy

Dr Eileen Kennedy

Principal Research Fellow
UCL Knowledge Lab, UCL Institute of Education
Dr Yenn Lee

Dr Yenn Lee

Doctoral Training Advisor
SOAS, University of London
Dr Dan Plesch, SOAS University of London

Dr Dan Plesch, SOAS University of London

Dr
Centre for International Studies and Diplomacy (CISD), SOAS
Dr J. Simon Rofe, SOAS, University of London

Dr J. Simon Rofe, SOAS, University of London

Senior Lecturer in Diplomacy and International Studies, Global Diplomacy Programme Director, Centre for International Studies and Diplomacy,
SOAS, University of London
Dr James Ohene-Djan

Dr James Ohene-Djan

Senior Lecturer and Assistant Pro Warden
Computing Department, Goldsmiths, University of London
Dr Amos Paran

Dr Amos Paran

Reader in Second Language Education
UCL Institute of Education
Dr Alan Parkinson

Dr Alan Parkinson

Deputy Director (Education), School of Management
UCL, University of London
Dr Andrea Révész

Dr Andrea Révész

Senior Lecturer in Applied Linguistics
UCL Institute of Education
Dr Sarah Singer

Dr Sarah Singer

Senior Lecturer in Refugee Law
School of Advanced Study, University of London
Dr Larisa Soldatova

Dr Larisa Soldatova

Reader in Data Science
Department of Computing, Goldsmiths, University of London
Dr Emmett Sullivan

Dr Emmett Sullivan

Senior Tutor
History Department, Royal Holloway, University of London
Dr Jamie A Ward

Dr Jamie A Ward

Lecturer in Computer Science
Department of Computing, Goldsmiths, University of London
Dr Nancy Weitz

Dr Nancy Weitz

Digital Learning Specialist
Bloomsbury Learning Exchange, Architela
Dr Agnes Woolley

Dr Agnes Woolley

Lecturer in Transnational Literature and Migration Cultures
Birkbeck, University of London
Dr Matthew Yee-King

Dr Matthew Yee-King

Lecturer
Computing Department, Goldsmiths, University of London
Eileen Tipoe

Eileen Tipoe

Senior Lecturer
School of Economics and Finance
Eloise Ellis

Eloise Ellis

Senior Lecturer
University of London
George Kapetanios

George Kapetanios

Professor of Finance and Econometrics
King's College London
Harald Heubaum

Harald Heubaum

Dr
Centre for International Studies and Diplomacy (CISD)
John Mullins

John Mullins

Associate Professor of Management Practice
London Business School
Julian Birkinshaw

Julian Birkinshaw

Professor of Strategy & Entrepreneurship
London Business School
Michael Abiodun Olatokun

Michael Abiodun Olatokun

Research Fellow in Citizenship and The Rule of Law; Head of Public and Youth Engagement
The Bingham Centre for the Rule of Law
Ms Sarah Sherman

Ms Sarah Sherman

Bloomsbury Learning Exchange
Nader Tavassoli

Nader Tavassoli

Professor of Marketing
London Business School
Omar Karakchi

Omar Karakchi

Dr Sylvia Xueni Pan

Dr Sylvia Xueni Pan

Senior Lecturer, Department of Computing
Goldsmiths, University of London
Prof Marco Gillies

Prof Marco Gillies

Professor
Computing Department, Goldsmiths, University of London
Professor David Cantor

Professor David Cantor

Professor of Refugee Protection and Forced Migration Studies
School of Advanced Study, University of London
Professor Peter Komisarczuk

Professor Peter Komisarczuk

Programme Director
Information Security Group, Royal Holloway, University of London
Professor Diana Laurillard

Professor Diana Laurillard

Professor of Learning with Digital Technologies
London Knowledge Lab, UCL Institute of Education, University of London
Professor Keith M. Martin

Professor Keith M. Martin

Professor of Information Security
Information Security Group, Royal Holloway, University of London
Ros Barber

Ros Barber

Dr
English and Comparative Literature
Wendy Carlin

Wendy Carlin

Professor of Economics
Department of Economics
