How can exploring and analysing music and metaphors help us to better understand management, work organisations, working lives, and ultimately ourselves too? As you set out on your journey through this innovative course, the answers to these questions will be revealed. Through the lens of metaphor and music, you will be introduced to core managerial and organisational concepts and theories. You will explore issues related to, for example: organisational and work design; motivation and productivity; employee voice; careers; and management and leadership styles. You will research and analyse contemporary management dilemmas and challenges and gain new insights into the lived experience of work. You will explore the power of music to creatively engage and motivate employees, boost their morale, and give voice to workers who might otherwise remain unheard.
Some prior experience within work organisations is helpful but not essential.
University of London
The University of London is a federal University which includes 18 world leading Colleges. Our distance learning programmes were founded in 1858 and have enriched the lives of thousands of students, delivering high quality University of London degrees wherever our students are across the globe. Our alumni include 7 Nobel Prize winners. Today, we are a global leader in distance and flexible study, offering degree programmes to over 50,000 students in over 180 countries. To find out more about studying for one of our degrees where you are, visit www.london.ac.uk
Royal Holloway, University of London, is ranked in the top 30 universities in the UK (Times & Sunday Times Good University Guide, 2018) and the top 200 universities in the world (Times Higher Education World University Rankings, 2017-18).
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to management, metaphor and music
This week includes: management and organisational metaphors, musical management metaphors, classical management theory and the machine metaphor and McDonaldization.
Management, metaphor, music and the lived experience of work
This week includes: career metaphors, the concept of the McJob, the lived experience of work through the eyes and musical performances of workers.
Music, motivation, metaphor and management maestros
This week includes: music and its impact on productivity and motivation, company songs and corporate anthems, leadership and musical management metaphors.
