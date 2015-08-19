About this Course

English

Skills you will gain

  • Philosophy
  • Change Management
  • Innovation
  • Strategic Planning
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

The Forgotten Half of Change

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 47 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

How do we Think ?

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 47 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

On the Shoulders of Giants

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 45 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Mental Models and Perception

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 52 min)

