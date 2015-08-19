In the expression “creative thinking”, the keyword is not creativity; the keyword is thinking. With the help of great philosophers, you will rediscover the art of thinking.
CentraleSupélec is the result of the merger of the Ecole Centrale Paris and the Supélec. The collaboration between the two Colleges of engineering begun in 1969 with the introduction of the joint competitive entrance exam. Since 2009, the Ecole Centrale Paris and Supélec have continually strengthened their partnerships and collaborations with the aim of encompassing the whole of their activities (engineering education, research and post graduate programs) and confirmed their shared values of excellence, innovation, entrepreneurship, internationalization and leadership. Today CentraleSupélec aims to become a reference in the field of engineering and systems sciences and a leading engineering College in the area of higher education and research, ranked amongst the best institutions in the world.
The Forgotten Half of Change
This lecture will discuss how strategy is mostly about leading change. New ideas are required because the world of tomorrow will be, again, different.
How do we Think ?
In the first lecture, we’ve seen that if we want to change the world, we have to act.
On the Shoulders of Giants
For this third lecture, I invite you on a journey in the world of past ideas.
Mental Models and Perception
After a short recap, we will agree on four key definitions necessary to understand the rules of thinking.
Wonder experience with lot of definition and example to use as Manager. Put good foundation of philosophy in very easy terms. Recommended for every one.
The course was very well presented. The only bother is the peer review can take quite a long time and I had completed the course well in advance of having "officially" finished.
This course help me to understand what is missing part of change!!! Very, very useful. ....and most important - this conception works. Many thanks to authors!!!
If you really want to get broader perspective to things and an interesting way to learn it; this is definitely the course you choose!!
