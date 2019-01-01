Professor at Ecole Centrale Paris
Luc de Brabandère is professor at Ecole Centrale Paris and a BCG fellow, and a senior advisor in the Paris office of the firm. He specializes in creativity, scenario building and strategic vision techniques applied to business.
With BCG since 2001, he leads strategic seminars with boards, executive committees and the management of companies and various organizations. He has led projects with companies looking to develop new strategic visions, new products and services, and long-term scenarios to prepare for the future.
He also is the author or co-author of 9 books, and a regular columnist for various newspapers.
Among his recent books is 'The Forgotten Half of Change, Achieving Greater Creativity Through Changes in Perception' (Kaplan, May 2005). This book is available in Russian, Japanese, Chinese, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, French and English.
Previous experience
Chairman of the National Geographic Institute (1997–98)
General Manager at the Brussels Stock Exchange (1990–91)
Computer Scientist and Information Services Manager at the Générale de Banque (until 1989)
Education
Graduated as a Civil Engineer in Applied Math (1971) from the Catholic University in Louvain. He also graduated in Philosophy in 2003.
He teaches at the Louvain School of Management