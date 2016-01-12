VI
Feb 27, 2017
Very engaging and I appreciate the style of Luc's lectures, catering to both left and right brained people. Really loved all of the lectures and would like to take one of his classes in person!
HK
Oct 5, 2019
I absolutely loved this course. It provides a toolkit to think about organisational strategy and can be useful for everyone working for an organisation, but especially for senior managers.
By Patrick K•
Jan 11, 2016
Fun and entertaining romp through the history of philosophical ideas with lots of great ways of thinking about how to apply them to the modern world of business management!
By Luis D G•
Feb 22, 2020
If you like innovation, and are curious person, this course is for you. As an engineer I struggle with philosophy, but this course has various very useful insights for managers.
By Jens B•
Nov 30, 2015
A very interesting course about "reality", "perception" and building "mental models". It is not a new "tool" that you can use on your problems. Rather it is a way of thinking, That you through induction of information from the reality - forexample from megatrends - you can build a mental model of how the world will be. Based on this you can inspire your colleagues (with a vision) and deduce a strategy on how to go there.
If you are a "tool" person, used to learn tools for solving problems, this course is not for you. If you find yourself dvelve at problems and wondering about them.. then you wil love this course.
By Earl M•
Apr 6, 2018
Love this course. I am re-watching the videos to learn the material better. Luc de Brabandere has done an excellent job writing this course. I love how he has woven philosophy into the thought process of management, leadership, and life in general. Thank you. Will there be a PART 2? Let's hope so!!!
By Lisa S•
Mar 5, 2016
Great course. I enjoyed thinking about management and philosophy. Philosophy does hold real ethical and decision making implications that are useful for modern management.
By Anja F•
Apr 1, 2021
I very much liked all the examples and enjoyed the overall concept. I am more of an inventor myself, coming from pure science. The lectures provided different angles to look at the world, increased the way we perceive it and opened up room for thought. I will be able to use some of the content for sure, actually already did, in my current managerial function. It helps extend the view in a way that helps to understand why clients move which way and therefore helps to develop into the right, future oriented direction.
By Jyoti D 1•
Oct 26, 2020
I am full of tools and a deeper understanding of the world. This is a valuable course and Prof. Luc did such a wonderful job, it was very easy to understand his concepts and apply them. One of the things I enjoyed about this course were the assignments which were really helpful in breaking the pre-existing cognitive models. I am thoroughly grateful to all the creators of this course, each one of you made this experience smooth, fun and most importantly richer than any other course.
By Garry S•
Mar 25, 2019
This is a wonderful course. It would be easy to treat the content in a superficial sort of way but I found it rich and multi-layered. I've downloaded the video lectures and have already watched some of them a number of times over, finding some new insight with each viewing. This is a course that should change the way you think about thinking and about the way we typically do and don't think in our commercial lives. Very highly recommended!
By Richard D T•
Sep 7, 2015
This course has been a wonderful experience. I admit, the instructor's accent had me distracted at first. I turned on subtitles and it helped me to follow the material with improved focus (in spite of the errors in the subtitles). I have finished the course and bought two of the instructor's books to "relive" this material. It is full of fantastic approaches to problem solving that I am applying at work.
By Galina B•
Oct 23, 2021
This is a really interesting course which is really about meta-thinking. It focuses on how we think - how perception, bias, argumentation and creativity affect our leadership and decision making, all based on centuries of philosophy. If you are looking for practical 101 how to manage, this is not your course. If you are curious about philosophy or how we think, take the plunge! I enjoyed it a lot.
By Marcos S•
Dec 14, 2015
This is a FANTASTIC course. Still considering whether this one or Michingan's Model Thinking is my favorite course on Coursera.
As a manager in an admitted complex organization, using thinking models and philosophical concepts are directly related to my success on delivering results. I've greatly increased my influence and ability to deal with variate situations after watching this course.
By lillykainz•
Nov 12, 2015
En lo personal me pareció un muy interesante y bien impartido curso. Los conceptos filosóficos que se tratan se relacionan con un cambio de percepción, lo cual incide en la creatividad. Luc de Brabandere es ameno, y los ejercicios semanales permiten aplicar la información, y el evaluar el trabajo de los compañeros/as es muy enriquecedor porque se tienen otras perspectivas.
By Kai S•
Oct 4, 2019
I had the impression that the lecturer put effort in the preparation of the slides, that he has deep knowledge of what he's talking about and enjoys giving the course.
The lecturer presents the material in a way that I get the feeling he put thought into how to best get across the contents to the students.
I'm hoping for Part II.
By Sohum S•
Jun 10, 2021
Exceptionally insightful course. I found it to be stimulating, thought-provoking, engaging and quite useful in situations later on. I hope the instructor goes on to make some more courses, this course itself could take a Part II and I am sure many would be up for it. Fantastic instructor.
By Gaia K•
Dec 14, 2019
I really enjoyed this course. Well explained and organized, it keeps you engaged even if, like myself, you do it as side activity. One minor complain: i would have rather had at leas the final exam rated by the university instead of with a peer-to-peer. But just a personal preference.
By Jorge H D•
Sep 10, 2020
I loved the course. It was an intense experience. The most curious thing was to realize that I already did this type of work, although with some differences. I have been a Philosophical Consultant since 1998 and in 2013 I did my PhD on this area at Universidade Nova de Lisboa.
By Elena S S•
Oct 8, 2015
I really like the teacher even though I have only on the first week lessons. He is very captivating and easy to follow. Also, he makes youu think in a different way, explaining and claryfiyng everything. One course to recommend if you are interested on the subject.
By Orman A•
May 24, 2020
This course was exceptional. I really enjoyed the lectures - very engaging. The professor is knowledgeable and has many good examples. I also enjoyed the assignments and the chance to peer review others, which helped my learning. I highly recommend.
By Anupam C•
Oct 13, 2015
A very interesting and enlightening course. Professor Brabandere has a unique way of explaining concepts and ideas that is not only clear but also sticks to the mind. The course contents are very fundamental yet application oriented. Highly recommended!
By Prashant H•
Nov 28, 2015
An Excellent insight about the changing and thinking. Can be applied to anything and anywhere.
Not only for the managers as a person in this changing world you should know about this. Its not only for the managers but for every indicidual
By Raghavendra M•
Dec 12, 2021
Exceptionally well designed and presented in an interesting way. It is based on practical philosophy it is helping me to understand many challenges in organisations and a way to address it. One of the best courses i have taken !!
By Yadunandan•
Nov 30, 2015
Its been a good learning. The narration was to the point and the course content was thorough for the scope envisaged. Enjoyed it.
More importantly it forces you to think !. so it's kind of interactive.
Thank you very much.
By Jorge N A•
Dec 30, 2015
Excellent course, it really helps me to understand how we build our perceptions, then, in my opinion, how we build the reality. I would really appreciate that Mr. Luc continues to part II, and III, and even other topics.
By Bougeault N•
Sep 25, 2015
Very enjoyable and fairly synthetic. This course focuses on change management. In a changing world, how can managers best prepare themselves, apprehend and implement the needed changes ? Looking forward to a part 2.
By Виктор Т•
Nov 28, 2016
This course tells a consept/story of philosophy and help us to apply a philosophical thought in practice. Lecturer gives the material in very interesting and inspiring way! I really enjoy time that I spend with