This course will give you practical experience in working with real-world data, with applications to important policy issues in today’s society. Each week, you will learn specific data handling skills in Excel and use these techniques to analyse climate change data, with appropriate readings to provide background information on the data you are working with. You will also learn about the consequences of climate change and how governments can address this issue.
Doing Economics: Measuring Climate ChangeUniversity of London
Familiarity with basic mathematical operations, percentages, decimals, 2-D graphs
University of London
The University of London is a federal University which includes 18 world leading Colleges. Our distance learning programmes were founded in 1858 and have enriched the lives of thousands of students, delivering high quality University of London degrees wherever our students are across the globe. Our alumni include 7 Nobel Prize winners. Today, we are a global leader in distance and flexible study, offering degree programmes to over 50,000 students in over 180 countries. To find out more about studying for one of our degrees where you are, visit www.london.ac.uk
University College London
Founded in 1826 in the heart of London, University College London is London's leading multidisciplinary university, with more than 13,000 staff and 42,000 students from 150 different countries. UCL counts 30 Nobel Prize winners amongst its academics and alumni and is consistently ranked in the global top 20 for its academic excellence and research.
CORE
We are a global community of learners, teachers and researchers with a mission to transform the teaching of economics. We are doing so by developing free online textbooks and other resources for use in both formal education and by independent learners, giving everyone the tools to understand the economics of the world around them and some of the serious problems facing our societies, such as inequality, financial instability, environmental degradation, wealth creation and innovation. Now more than 115,000 students each year are taught using CORE, in over 368 universities in 61 countries, and in five languages.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1
This module explains why climate change is a serious global issue, and how we can use data to understand the extent of climate change.
Week 2
This module explores the effect of climate change on temperature variability and extreme weather events, and explains how we can use statistical summary measures to document changes in temperature distributions over time.
Week 3
This module uses data to summarise the relationship between CO2 emissions and global temperatures, explains methods of identifying causal relationships between two variables, and discusses the problem of spurious correlation.
Week 4
This module explains how policymakers can use survey data and models to evaluate climate-related policies, and discusses the relationship between environmental policy and environmental quality.
