About this Course

4,345 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Familiarity with basic mathematical operations, percentages, decimals, 2-D graphs

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Familiarity with basic mathematical operations, percentages, decimals, 2-D graphs

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of London

Placeholder

University College London

Placeholder

CORE

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Week 1

3 hours to complete
6 readings
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Week 2

4 hours to complete
7 readings
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Week 3

3 hours to complete
5 readings
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Week 4

4 hours to complete
7 readings

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder