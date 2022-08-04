About this Course

Beginner Level

To complete this course MS Excel proficiency and Python language basic knowledge are required.

Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Energy Accounting
  • Impact Assessment
  • Energy planning
  • Energy modelling
Instructors

Offered by

Politecnico di Milano

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Modelling Energy Transition

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 85 min)
Week2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Measuring the impact of Energy Transition

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 70 min)

