This MOOC provides attendants with fundamental knowledge about the main challenges in modelling the energy transition at both global and regional levels, as well as the industrial ecology instruments to measure the associated impacts.
Modelling and measuring the Energy TransitionPolitecnico di Milano
About this Course
Beginner Level
To complete this course MS Excel proficiency and Python language basic knowledge are required.
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English
Skills you will gain
- Energy Accounting
- Impact Assessment
- Energy planning
- Energy modelling
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
Modelling Energy Transition
3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 85 min)
3 hours to complete
Measuring the impact of Energy Transition
3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 70 min)
