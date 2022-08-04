Matteo V. Rocco is Assistant Professor at the Department of Energy, Politecnico di Milano (Italy), working in the Sustainable Energy System Analysis and Modelling group (SESAM, https://sesam.polimi.it/). Previous positions include: Senior Associate Researcher at Fondazione Eni Enrico Mattei (FEEM) from 2018 to 2020, Assistant Professor (RTD-A) at Politecnico di Milano (Italy) from 2017 to 2019, post-doctoral fellow at Politecnico di Milano (Italy) from 2015 to 2016, Visiting Researcher at Centre for Energy Resources and Consumption (CIRCE) in Zaragoza, Spain in year 2013. Dr. Rocco serves as professor for the PhD course of “Resource Planning and Management within Sustainable Development”, in the Energy and Nuclear Technology Science (STEN) program, Politecnico di Milano. Research activities of Dr. Rocco are focused on the development of integrated and multi-scale energy models capable to define future development scenarios at the nation-wide scale and by assessing the related Life Cycle impacts. Dr. Rocco received the following awards: “Wassily Leontief Memorial Prize”, received from the International Input-Output Association (IIOA) for the best paper presented at the 27th International Input-Output Conference (Glasgow, Scotland, 2019) and “Premio Giovani Ricercatori LCA”, received from the Rete Italiana LCA for the best paper presented at the fifth scientific congress of the Rete Italiana LCA (Ravenna, Italy, 2016).