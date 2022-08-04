Emanuela Colombo has achieved both a PhD in Energetic and a Nuclear Engineering MSc at Politecnico di Milano where she is currently Full Professor in “Engineering for Cooperation and Development” and “Thermoeconomics and Energy Modelling” at the Department of Energy. She has been covering the role of Rector’s Delegate to Cooperation and Development at Politecnico di Milano since 2005 and in 2011 she introduced a new track in the MSc in Energy Engineering focus on “Energy for Development”. Author of more than 200 scientific papers, 120 of which are in Scopus with an H index of 22. She is currently involved in scientific coordination of the Pillar 2 within the LEAP-RE project, the Long-Term Joint EU-AU Research and Innovation Partnership on Renewable Energy financed by the European Commission.