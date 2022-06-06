About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Good general knowledge of, and interest in, Information and Communications Technology

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Good general knowledge of, and interest in, Information and Communications Technology

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of London

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is related to the 100% online Master of Science in Cyber Security from University of London. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Cyber security basics

7 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 74 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Cryptography – the basics

7 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 108 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Security management

8 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 84 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder