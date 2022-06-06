This course is intended to provide a general introduction to key concepts in cyber security. It is aimed at anyone with a good general knowledge of information and communications technology. The nature, scope and importance of cyber security are explained, and key concepts are justified and explored. This includes examining the types of threat that cyber security must address, as well as the range of mechanisms, both technological and procedural, that can be deployed.
Cyber Security Fundamentals
About this Course
Good general knowledge of, and interest in, Information and Communications Technology
Offered by
University of London
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Cyber security basics
This module provides an introduction to cyber security. The scope of the subject is reviewed, and a definition is introduced based on the three key security objectives of confidentiality, integrity and availability.
Cryptography – the basics
The importance of cryptography in providing cyber security is explained, and key elements of cryptography are introduced.
Security management
In an organisational context, security management covers the design and implementation of all aspects of the information security management system (ISMS), that is, the set of policies, processes, and procedures established to provide cyber security. The role of the ISMS is introduced and key elements of its functioning explained.
