Chris Mitchell was appointed as Professor Computer Science at Royal Holloway University of London in 1990, where he co-founded the Information Security Group with Professor Fred Piper later that year. He played a leading role in developing the ground-breaking MSc in Information Security, which took its first students in 1992. After gaining his BSc (1975) and PhD (1979) in Mathematics from Westfield College, University of London, he worked in industry for almost 11 years - first with Racal Comsec in Salisbury, UK, where he worked on the design of data encryption and voice security devices, and subsequently at Hewlett-Packard Laboratories in Bristol, UK, where he worked on a range of topics in Computer and Network Security. He has published over 250 papers in refereed journals and conferences, and has a range of ongoing research interests in cyber security. He has been active in cyber security standardisation for over 35 years, and he has acted as editor for over 20 ISO/IEC standards, spanning topics from cryptography to cloud security and privacy. He has been co-editor-in-chief of the major academic journal Designs, Codes and Cryptography, published by Springer, for over 10 years. He has supervised over 30 PhD students to completion.