Dominic is currently a lecturer in Marketing at Royal Holloway, University of London, where he leads various modules including Marketing Strategy and Digital Consumer Culture. He holds a PhD from Plymouth University, an MBA from the University of Wales and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Politics & Philosophy from the University Ghana. Dominic’s research investigates the dynamics of consumer purchase intentions in digitally disrupted markets and building resistance to brand switching in these competitive markets. He has published extensively in academic books and journals, including International Journal of Consumer Behaviour, International Journal of Retailing & Consumer Services, Journal of Sustainability and Interdisciplinary Journal of Economics & Business Law. He also has far-reaching experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining academia, he worked at State Insurance Company in Ghana; GIA Insurance and Ghana International Bank, both in the UK. Dominic is a Senior Fellow of the Higher Education Academy (HEA), a member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM), Chartered Institute of Insurance (CII) and the British Academy of Management (BAM).