Profile

Dominic Appiah

Dr

    Bio

    Dominic is currently a lecturer in Marketing at Royal Holloway, University of London, where he leads various modules including Marketing Strategy and Digital Consumer Culture. He holds a PhD from Plymouth University, an MBA from the University of Wales and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Politics & Philosophy from the University Ghana. Dominic’s research investigates the dynamics of consumer purchase intentions in digitally disrupted markets and building resistance to brand switching in these competitive markets. He has published extensively in academic books and journals, including International Journal of Consumer Behaviour, International Journal of Retailing & Consumer Services, Journal of Sustainability and Interdisciplinary Journal of Economics & Business Law. He also has far-reaching experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining academia, he worked at State Insurance Company in Ghana; GIA Insurance and Ghana International Bank, both in the UK. Dominic is a Senior Fellow of the Higher Education Academy (HEA), a member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM), Chartered Institute of Insurance (CII) and the British Academy of Management (BAM).

    Courses

    Fundamentals of Marketing Strategy

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Placeholder
    Placeholder
    Placeholder