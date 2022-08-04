The ‘Fundamentals of Marketing Strategy’ course is very interactive and designed to offer learners the opportunity to share ideas and engage in discussions with their fellow students. Throughout this course, learners will be given the opportunity to explore key and relevant marketing models and concepts in the formulation of effective marketing strategy. Learners will also engage in research as well as the application of key models and concepts to gain further insights into the implementation of an effective marketing strategy in a competitive business environment. At the end of this course, learners will gain a deeper understanding of the nature of a rather dynamic marketing environment, and will have developed new skills to enable them to conduct audits of the macro and micro-marketing environments for an organisation and most importantly be able to design and implement an effective marketing strategy.
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1: The marketing environment audit
Week 2: Conducting audits of the macro- and micro-marketing environments for an organisation
Week 3: Implementation of an effective marketing strategy
About the Business and Marketing Strategies Specialization
