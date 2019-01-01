Clare Brooks is a Senior Lecturer at the UCL Institute of Education in London. She is the Programme Director for the MA in Education. Clare's background is in geography education. She was a geography teacher in London for 8 years, and has taught high school geography in Phoenix, Arizona. She joined the Institute in 2001 and since then has worked with beginning and experienced teachers on a range of programmes, including the Geography PGCE, the MA in Geography Education and currently the MA in Education. Through these programmes, she has developed an interest in on-line and distance learning. Her research interest is in the field of teacher knowledge and development, exploring how teachers use their professional compass in their daily practice.