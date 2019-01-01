Profile

Dr Clare Brooks

Clare Brooks is a Senior Lecturer at the UCL Institute of Education in London. She is the Programme Director for the MA in Education. Clare's background is in geography education. She was a geography teacher in London for 8 years, and has taught high school geography in Phoenix, Arizona. She joined the Institute in 2001 and since then has worked with beginning and experienced teachers on a range of programmes, including the Geography PGCE, the MA in Geography Education and currently the MA in Education. Through these programmes, she has developed an interest in on-line and distance learning. Her research interest is in the field of teacher knowledge and development, exploring how teachers use their professional compass in their daily practice.

What future for education?

