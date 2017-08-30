Through this course you will start to critically examine your own ideas about education, teaching and learning. The critique will be developed through engagement with theories and ideas developed through educational research. You will be encouraged to use these ideas to challenge or support your own ideas about education.
What future for education?
University of London
The University of London is a federal University which includes 18 world leading Colleges. Our distance learning programmes were founded in 1858 and have enriched the lives of thousands of students, delivering high quality University of London degrees wherever our students are across the globe. Our alumni include 7 Nobel Prize winners. Today, we are a global leader in distance and flexible study, offering degree programmes to over 50,000 students in over 180 countries. To find out more about studying for one of our degrees where you are, visit www.london.ac.uk
UCL Institute of Education
The UCL Institute of Education (IOE) is the world's leading centre for education and social science research, teaching, and engagement. Founded in 1902, the Institute currently has more than 8,000 students and 800 staff. In December 2014 it became a single-faculty school of UCL, called the UCL Institute of Education (IOE).
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
How do we learn?
This week we focus on the important question of "how do we learn?". One of our aims this week is to demonstrate the learning approach of this course as well as to get you to think about how you have learnt in the past, and to question some of your own assumptions about learning.
What is intelligence and does it matter?
In this second week of the course we focus on the tricky issue of intelligence. In the resources this week, we explore what we mean by intelligence and how it can affect learning and educational success.
What makes a good teacher?
In the third week of this course, we turn our attention from learning to teaching. In the resources this week we explore our images of "good" teachers and consider where these images come from.
Can schools make a difference?
In this fourth week, we turn our attention from individual classrooms and the relationship between learning and teaching, and focus on schools as organisations
Best course plus eye opener for new students as well as provides us with multiple perspective and make us think what future of education is like .
The course consists of interviews of various researchers at UCL on various topics such as how do we learn, what is a good school/teacher etc
I deeply appreciated this course but felt like there could have been slightly more challenging assignments. However, I really did enjoy it and did it alongside two of my colleagues!
One of the best courses I have taken till date. Lots of Learning and Very interesting assessment methods. Indeed looking forward to connect with similar minds on What's Future for education.
