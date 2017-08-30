About this Course

15,855 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of London

Placeholder

UCL Institute of Education

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(16,144 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

How do we learn?

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 51 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

What is intelligence and does it matter?

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 37 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

What makes a good teacher?

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 53 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Can schools make a difference?

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 19 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM WHAT FUTURE FOR EDUCATION?

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder