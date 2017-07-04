TA
Jan 7, 2020
Very good course. I enjoyed it from the moment I started. Just one review, some of the talks were too long, and not very integrating. Try to create a better variety of different learning materials.
EM
Sep 7, 2016
A really excellent course - well delivered, informative and insightful. I would highly recommend this for anyone working within the education space, whether a new practitioner or experienced.
By Robert R D J•
Jul 4, 2017
The course was very well organized. In my view, it gave all participants plenty of food for thought, while also leaving them plenty of room for their own thinking, expressing their own thoughts and coming to their own conclusions. It had a large measure of breadth and depth and it helped me come to a much deeper and broader understanding of both the background and the emerging future possibilities of education and education systems (in my case, higher education in the United States). It was extremely well framed and well presented, helpful and inspiring. (My only regret is that my execution of the final project flagged a bit, mostly because I was fatigued and had many other obligations around the time of the "Ted Talk" project deadline.)
By Tracie R•
May 22, 2019
This course has been one of the best that I have done so far. Excellent presentations which enabled me to totally understand and engage with the discussions and the assisgnments.
Although at times it seemed to difficult to find peer assisngments to review (I think because of time differences?) I really enjoyed the opportunity to see and hear what other students insights were to education across the globe.
Brilliant, I highly recommend this course.
By Adriana•
Aug 28, 2017
Really liked and enjoyed the how the course is organized and how the different topics help you shape your own idea about what's the future of education. The weekly assignments are a great opportunity to reflect on your own thoughts about the topics.
By Shreyas K•
Jun 7, 2020
One of the best courses I have taken till date. Lots of Learning and Very interesting assessment methods. Indeed looking forward to connect with similar minds on What's Future for education.
By Minji L•
May 1, 2018
The guest speakers and readings offered diverse perspectives on the class subject. The journal entry prompts were thought-provoking and brought about high-quality, critical answers from classmates. A few suggestions for improvement: The student group is international, so perhaps the guest speakers could talk more about international perspectives in education that don't take on so much of a UK/Western focus. When classmates provide feedback to three others, it's easy to not even read the journal entry and give a grade, which makes it ethically unsound--devise a strategy in which the peer reviewer actually has to read and give some concrete feedback. The final project may not be suitable for those without smart devices or technology. Perhaps consider different options, such as an essay or a PowerPoint presentation, that could be submitted for those who do not know how to make videos.
By Naomi F•
Sep 21, 2015
Great course! I enjoyed it very much. I feel like it is slightly more directed at teachers and those who have a career in education, rather than individuals interested in the topic.
By ASHA M•
Apr 26, 2017
Excellent for anyone who is interested in education or is looking at a career or profession in education or just wants to get a bigger & broader picture about education.
By Rikin•
Sep 25, 2015
My dream to create the Best Learners Academy is just helped by this course to a great extent....Outstanding content and knowledge shared by the professors..
By Abdul Q•
Jul 16, 2017
Good course to understand the future and potential development in the education world.
By Lionel M•
Jan 29, 2018
I thought it was well-worth doing. The main part of the course is based on an interview with a different academic on each of the topics (well, there is great emphasis on using the forum, too). It wasn't exactly swinging from the chandeliers, but It was very thought provoking as a general look at education. I was sort of expecting it to go into stuff like flipped classes, project based learning and so on, but i think the course was more overarching and assumed that you already knew about that stuff.
Thank you. Recommendable.
By nandinipriya r•
Aug 24, 2020
I really loved this course. Initially, I took it more out of curiosity. Wondering what secrets about the future of education would be revealed here. However, the format and the content made me come back to it every week religiously and I participated in the assignments with greater interest. A lot of discussions through weekly videos made me reflect deeply and question a few of my assumptions/ideals. Congratulations to Dr. Clare Brooks and her team for putting together such interesting content.
By Naida C•
Jun 20, 2017
As a teacher who is currently on hiatus after thirteen years of classroom instruction, this class afforded me the opportunity to consider what, how, and why students and educators are struggling in this field. The future of educating our students has never been more important or necessary. We must consider the needs of the both the child and the community. This started a conversation, for me, with myself about what I have to bring to the table and how to best serve my future students.
By Tigran A•
Jan 8, 2020
By MIKE A A O•
Feb 28, 2020
It is a very good way of enhancing our skills in dealing with the use of technology. Engaging in this course open my eyes in all issues in aspect of education. I've learned a lot. Thank You!
By Sr. J D A L•
Jul 29, 2020
The 6-week course offered by Coursera, entitled “WHAT FUTURE FOR EDUCATION?” is an initial reflective motivation to see education as something optimistic in the future, to see it as an educational future that has an aspectual consideration of learning, intelligence, teaching, schooling, and governmental priorities. Firstly, learning aspect, the purpose of learning is to have us know, to do, to live together, and to be knowledgeable in which we walk towards a progressive point of reference where good learning is open or dynamic because we’re not only accumulating facts but changing the way we are thinking, understanding and finding things differently. Secondly, the intelligence aspect, where the intellectual ability of the person is not only measured but there is a bigger picture where interesting and guiding principles become the progressive ground towards expertise and experience where parents and teachers work together to support learners to achieve the goal of learning. Thirdly, teaching aspect qualifies good standards as a motivator of learning competencies were adaptable, flexible, collaborative, prescriptive, attentive, animate, reflective, active, practical, expertise, on-going professional, and pedagogic help emphasize both the learner and teacher as a way to achieve educated future of our nation. Fourthly, a good schooling aspect considers effective funding, well-plan inspection/evaluation outcome, and qualitative leadership achievement were a set educational systematic standard shapes the lives of the learners. Lastly, the governmental priority aspect is the key vehicle towards economic commitment and progressive rebuilding services where authentic targeting funds supply the educational needs of the citizens whose progressive development marks the nation's success. Therefore the future of education depends basically on the learners and is then followed by good teaching, schooling, and government support.
Thank you COURSERA, University of London, and the University of San Agustin for this great privileged. Hopefully, you would continue offering free online courses because it is really a big help for my continual learning as I shared education in my teaching ministry today. God bless all our endeavors!
By Tongyu H•
Mar 3, 2020
I really enjoy this course and I have learnt a lot from this extraordinary learning experience.Not only did I deepen my understanding of education from these weeks of courses but also increased a lot of new knowledge .For example,the relation between government and education I learnt in the previous week.This is a new concept that I have never covered and considered before.Through learning,I can interpret education from a new aspect and look at education from a new aspect and consider the relation between society and education from a new perspective.I appreciate the course setting and learning mode,there are forums community and social software to provide us learners a opportunities to communicate with other learners from all over the world.This will allow learners around the world to collide with ideas here,which is not only good for our learning but also promotes the development of our thoughts.The teachers from IOE are very excellent and I hope someday I will come here for my further learning.
Thank you all and best wishes to you all☺
By Filianti•
Jun 2, 2020
Alhamdulillah, finally I finished this course, it took a bit long time, because almost every peer-graded assignment I always took remedial. I love this course and the way how Dr. Clare (the instructor) explains in every learning-video.
My thoughts became open about how the concept of education fits in the future. This is clearly not only a matter of technology. I am also encouraged to share a little of my knowledge about what is future for education from my perspective, as I did in the final work.
By Diego D S D•
May 6, 2020
I have really enjoyed the discussions and lectures of this course. The invited professors and the videos where they speak and explain the topics of each part of the course are really good.
I really liked the forum discussions and the structure of the topics.
I surely recommend this course for whoever who wants to learn and immerse in the education as topic and discipline.
By 川嶋健悟•
Jan 20, 2022
This course changes and develops my perspectives. Before taking this course, I have a rough concept of "good education", so I cannot tell others how we should do. this course makes not only make my imagination concrete but also give me views which I did not have before.
Moreover, I had never had class in only English, so this experience is very fresh for me.
By Mustafa Ö•
Apr 10, 2016
I like the lectures -let's say sincere chats- between Clare and other educators. They are good in their field and the messages were quite clear. Being have to comment to others' posts and padlet and other interactive exercises made the course more "natural".
Course also gave some new perspectives to me.
Thanks for the great course!
By Syed I A•
Jan 8, 2018
Amazing course. Great work by Dr. Clare Brook. She framed the questions very precisely and accurately. The moment I was going through the course, the questions that came to my mind were almost asked by the her in next session. I really enjoyed the course and will recommend all the educationist and youth to attend this course.
By Julián P E•
Feb 19, 2017
This is a really great course. The topic of discussion is not only very important and urgent but also very interesting. The interviews of each week were really well done and the people interviewed are experts in their field. The course is challenging, but the feedback of the other students is very serious and supportive.
By Jolie R•
May 27, 2020
As a student interesting in pursuing a career in the education sector, this course was broad enough to teach me several important facets of the field: learners, intelligence, teachers, government priorities, and envisioning my future for education. I hope there are more courses just like this one!!
By Maireyi M•
Dec 30, 2018
It is a very helpful course if you are interested in education. The lecturers all have professional backgrounds but they delivered the course in a friendly and explicit way. They asked open questions and wouldn't tell you the answer, but they inspired you on many aspects, which's very beneficial.
By Sarita M•
Oct 27, 2020
LOVE IT!
The course gave me the opportunity to exchange opinions and updated data with professionals from all over the world.
The content and dynamics of the course is something that I really liked because the reflective question seems fundamental to me in every order of things.
Thank you!