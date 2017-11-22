Why and how are teachers integrating ICT (Information and Communication Technology) into primary education? In this course we analyse examples from schools in different parts of the world, and bring professional teachers, headteachers and policymakers together to share their best ideas and inspiring stories.
ICT in Primary Education: Transforming children's learning across the curriculumUniversity of London
University of London
The University of London is a federal University which includes 18 world leading Colleges. Our distance learning programmes were founded in 1858 and have enriched the lives of thousands of students, delivering high quality University of London degrees wherever our students are across the globe. Our alumni include 7 Nobel Prize winners. Today, we are a global leader in distance and flexible study, offering degree programmes to over 50,000 students in over 180 countries. To find out more about studying for one of our degrees where you are, visit www.london.ac.uk
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
ICT and the 21st Century Primary School
This week will enable you to be aware of the range of reasons for using ICT and to critique the strategies for developing ICT over time. You will also analyse the strengths and weakness of different decision-making mechanismsand become familiar with a wider range of useful tools and resources for integrating ICT
How does ICT make a difference?
This week will enable you to identify different dimensions of change at the school level due to the integration of ICT and to be aware of new opportunities for global participation facilitated by technology. You will also begin to understand the features involved in effective professional development and be aware of how children perceive the use of technology in a school context
Pedagogical changes achievable through ICT
This week will introduce the primary school teaching community and enable you to contribute to the integration of a range of effective ICT-based practices and pedagogies. In addition we aim to increase understanding of the differences in teaching and learning styles, and how different learning activities can contribute to the depth of learning.
Technology opportunities
This week we aim to encourage you to know different categories of ICT tools, their affordances and different criteria to be applied when selecting them. As well as be able to analyze the needs for digital content and various strategies how to get it, share, or develop and to be aware of the potential of ICT to support computational thinking, to reflect on the needs, priorities, and future plans for further developing and extending the digital environment.
Reviews
