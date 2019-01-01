Profile

Professor Diana Laurillard

Professor of Learning with Digital Technologies

    Bio

    Diana Laurillard is Professor of Learning with Digital Technologies at the London Knowledge Lab, UCL Institute of Education, leading externally-funded research projects on: i) developing a learning design support environment for teachers, and ii) developing software interventions for learners with low numeracy and dyscalculia. This work relates closely to her roles as Pro Director for Open Mode learning, and as afounder member of the Planning Board for the cross-institutional Centre for Educational Neuroscience (IOE, Birkbeck, UCL). Previous roles include: Head of the e-Learning Strategy Unit at the Department for Education and Skills,where she developed the first cross-sector e-learning strategy on; Harnessing Technology; Pro-Vice-Chancellor for learning technologies and teaching at The Open University, Visiting Committee on IT at Harvard University and previously worked on the Technology Enhanced Language Learning programme. Current roles include: Royal Society Working Group on Educational Neuroscience, Boards of the Observatory for Borderless HE, Supervisory Council for Fern Universitaet in Hagen, Governing Board of the UNESCO Institute for IT in Education. She has given many international keynote addresses, published in many academic journals and books, and her book Rethinking University Teaching: A conversational framework for the effective use of learning technologies (2002, RoutledgeFalmer) is one of the most widely cited in the field.

    Courses

    ICT in Primary Education: Transforming children's learning across the curriculum

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder