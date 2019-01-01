Diana Laurillard is Professor of Learning with Digital Technologies at the London Knowledge Lab, UCL Institute of Education, leading externally-funded research projects on: i) developing a learning design support environment for teachers, and ii) developing software interventions for learners with low numeracy and dyscalculia. This work relates closely to her roles as Pro Director for Open Mode learning, and as afounder member of the Planning Board for the cross-institutional Centre for Educational Neuroscience (IOE, Birkbeck, UCL). Previous roles include: Head of the e-Learning Strategy Unit at the Department for Education and Skills,where she developed the first cross-sector e-learning strategy on; Harnessing Technology; Pro-Vice-Chancellor for learning technologies and teaching at The Open University, Visiting Committee on IT at Harvard University and previously worked on the Technology Enhanced Language Learning programme. Current roles include: Royal Society Working Group on Educational Neuroscience, Boards of the Observatory for Borderless HE, Supervisory Council for Fern Universitaet in Hagen, Governing Board of the UNESCO Institute for IT in Education. She has given many international keynote addresses, published in many academic journals and books, and her book Rethinking University Teaching: A conversational framework for the effective use of learning technologies (2002, RoutledgeFalmer) is one of the most widely cited in the field.