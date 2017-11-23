NA
Apr 1, 2022
It is really very nice experience for me to learn ICT skills. Everything is defined in very well way. I strongly thankful to the department who have to arranged such a powerful course for teachers.
J
Jun 3, 2020
Sir, It was an amazing experience with .... I got an Excellent knowledge on ICT enabled classroom. So i requesting to all my friends to study this course to become a good teacher and a trainer.
By David D•
Nov 23, 2017
Well put together and lots of valuable material for me to learn from
By umna f k•
Jan 10, 2020
This course provide information and use of technology in the field of education and how it provide more effective way to learn
By Bijan C•
Feb 17, 2020
Actually, I have completed this course for 2nd time. I like the course very much. If I get opportunity, I will take this course again. This course is perfectly match with my current job. From this course, I get lot of knowledge/ ideas to integrate in my work. Finally, I would like to request to course authority, if it is possible, please design more advance course on ICT in Education so that we can prepare our-self at advance level. It will help us for advancing our disadvantaged children for the future.
Finally, I would like to thank to Coursera and University of Landon for providing the wonderful opportunity.
By Augusto Z•
Nov 5, 2020
With this course provided by the University of London, I was not only able to learn about primary education but also to improve ICT skills that can be used along many school departments. Totally worthy it.
By Munkhtuya L•
Jan 5, 2021
Thank you very much.
I am glad to participating in this online course. This is my first course on Coursera and I learnt a new concept, theory, practice, experiment.
By Benn A•
Mar 3, 2018
Great depth and interesting topics for primary teachers to gain an insight into IT.
By Kgaogelo G M•
Dec 16, 2021
This course helped me a lot.I have learned how technology can support us teachers in helping students learn through computer mediated learning programs by using ICT tools in the classroom where they can learn collaboratively sharing knowledge and ideas through problem solving and project based activities in their real world situation for knowledge construction.(constructivist learning) than subjectivist learning.
By Nasir A•
Apr 2, 2022
It is really very nice experience for me to learn ICT skills. Everything is defined in very well way. I strongly thankful to the department who have to arranged such a powerful course for teachers.
By JAFAR T•
Jun 4, 2020
Sir, It was an amazing experience with .... I got an Excellent knowledge on ICT enabled classroom. So i requesting to all my friends to study this course to become a good teacher and a trainer.
By Azhar A K•
Aug 7, 2020
It's being pleasure to have this course. It has completely changed my way of thinking in primary education. Now I can realize how ICT is important for next-generation children.
By Sandra M M•
Sep 4, 2018
It has drive me on several important research data to become more aware of the importance of using ICT into the classes and to implement it towards the curriculum.
By Antonio J G P•
Sep 18, 2020
Fantastic course.I have been able to learn many new things about new technologies for school. It is a good opportunity for people who want to learn about ICT.
By Alena H•
Jan 3, 2021
Very good material, and good i had a good experience with the homeworks, and reviewing them, i would totally recomend this course
By James N•
Apr 20, 2020
Really enjoyed this course and it has been super motivating to implement new technologies during lockdown distance e-learning.
By Sharonica G•
Mar 22, 2018
I love this course. It opened my mind about so much that I can do as a teacher. Would encourage others to do it.
By Mauricio Q•
May 19, 2018
I really enjoyed taking this course. It has helped me a lot in my career as a teacher.
By Sabina A N•
Sep 3, 2018
This was exactly what I was looking for.
I am grateful for taking part in the course.
By Nghashi E•
Nov 23, 2020
Very rich courses with very invaluable resources and dynamic methods
I enjoyed it .
By Adambarage H U D A•
Jul 4, 2020
It was a pleasure to do this online course to improve my ICT skills as a teacher.
By Paul•
Mar 17, 2022
A very insightful course, i recommend teachers to enroll in this course.
By Sapna S•
May 7, 2021
extremely amazing course, l learn lot of things from this course
By Kay K W•
Jun 4, 2021
Valuable course for me, getting many inspire for our country .
By Aziza M A•
Sep 6, 2019
Great course for learning basics of ICT in primary education.
By Mbali K•
Dec 3, 2020
thank you coursera and university of London
By Sabrinan A•
Oct 18, 2020
Excellent content and course material.