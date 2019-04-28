Meeting another person is one of the most amazing experiences you can have in Virtual Reality. It is quite unlike communicating through any other medium except a real life face-to-face conversation. Because the other person is life size and shares a virtual space with you, body language works in a way that cannot be done on a flat screen. This course will enable you to create realistic social interactions in VR.
University of London
The University of London is a federal University which includes 18 world leading Colleges. Our distance learning programmes were founded in 1858 and have enriched the lives of thousands of students, delivering high quality University of London degrees wherever our students are across the globe. Our alumni include 7 Nobel Prize winners. Today, we are a global leader in distance and flexible study, offering degree programmes to over 50,000 students in over 180 countries. To find out more about studying for one of our degrees where you are, visit www.london.ac.uk
Goldsmiths, University of London
Championing research-rich degrees that provoke thought, stretch the imagination and tap into tomorrow’s world, at Goldsmiths we’re asking the questions that matter now in subjects as diverse as the arts and humanities, social sciences, cultural studies, computing, and entrepreneurial business and management. We are a community defined by its people: innovative in spirit, analytical in approach and open to all.
Introduction to Virtual Characters
In this module you will start to learn about the role of human-like characters in VR. Characters can represent other real people: avatars, or they can be computer controlled: agents. Either way they are the very foundation of social interaction in VR.
Body Animation in VR
In this module you will learn about the role of the body in social interaction and also about how to animate and control virtual characters' body movements.
Facial Animation
The face is one of the most important social and emotional signals. In this module you will learn about the role of the face and eyes in social interactions and how to recreate them in VR.
Social VR
This module brings together everything you have learned about virtual characters to talk about how you can build truly social experiences in VR.
Lots to be learned about animation and all the parts that go with it. Great teachers and a bit of a learning curve.
I am immersed in this VR course, This course has proved as a 4 step towards my VR understanding journey I highly appreciate the entire team for such mindful Vr tuting
Great course, but as the rest, some content needs updates (assets deprecated)
This course is great and really recommended if you have some experience using Unity
This specialisation from the University of London will introduce you to virtual reality.
