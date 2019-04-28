About this Course

7,493 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Virtual Reality Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Virtual Reality Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of London

Placeholder

Goldsmiths, University of London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up93%(1,086 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction to Virtual Characters

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 70 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Body Animation in VR

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 67 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Facial Animation

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 58 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Social VR

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 23 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM BUILDING INTERACTIVE 3D CHARACTERS AND SOCIAL VR

View all reviews

About the Virtual Reality Specialization

Virtual Reality

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder