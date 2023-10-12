VR with Unity: Build your first Meta Quest VR Project

Are you a Unity developer looking to break into VR development? Since there's almost no industry where VR doesn't offer new possibilities, there is no better time than now to get started. This 2 hour long Guided Project will provide learners with the technical foundation needed to get started developing for the Meta Quest in Unity on Windows. The Quest series of VR devices from Meta are notable for their ability to be used without being tethered to a PC. By the end of this guided project, learners will be able to set up a Quest device for development, start creating a virtual environment, and add functionality to interact with that environment in various ways.
What you'll learn
Set up and configure a Unity project for a Quest VR application.
Create a simple VR environment with third-party assets and some primitive objects for interaction
Install and configure Unity packages to make the Quest controllers work
About this Guided Project
Learn step-by-step
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Connect Oculus Quest to Your Computer
Set Up a Unity VR Project
Streamline Testing with the Unity Play Button
Set up Basic Controls with XR Interaction Toolkit
Set up Sample Gaze Interaction Object
Set up Sample Grab Interaction Object
Recommended experience
Experience with the Unity Editor, including the inspector, project settings, prefabs, etc., and familiarity with the Quest.
How you'll learn
Skill-based, hands-on learning
Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks.
Expert guidance
Follow along with pre-recorded videos from experts using a unique side-by-side interface.
No downloads or installation required
Access the tools and resources you need in a pre-configured cloud workspace.
Available only on desktop
This Guided Project is designed for laptops or desktop computers with a reliable Internet connection, not mobile devices.
