About this Course

34,095 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Virtual Reality Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Virtual Reality Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of London

Placeholder

Goldsmiths, University of London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up95%(7,668 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

3D Graphics

6 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 73 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

VR Graphics

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 60 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

VR Audio

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 66 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Content Creation: What works in VR?

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 67 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM 3D MODELS FOR VIRTUAL REALITY

View all reviews

About the Virtual Reality Specialization

Virtual Reality

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder