This specialisation from the University of London will introduce you to virtual reality. Virtual reality is one of the most highly requested skill sets in the jobs market, and this specialisation will give you an introduction to the subject and key skills in the field. You will hear from world-leading lecturers and industry experts, use Unity to develop your own VR environment, and end the specialisation by creating your first VR game.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization

Offered by

University of London

Goldsmiths, University of London

