About this Course

17,368 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Virtual Reality Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Virtual Reality Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of London

Placeholder

Goldsmiths, University of London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up94%(2,108 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Interaction in VR

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 60 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Moving around in VR

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 37 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Interacting with Objects in VR

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 77 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Challenges in VR interaction and User Interfaces in VR

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 34 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM 3D INTERACTION DESIGN IN VIRTUAL REALITY

View all reviews

About the Virtual Reality Specialization

Virtual Reality

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder