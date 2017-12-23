This course will teach you about one of the most important aspects of VR, how you interact with a VR world. Virtual Reality is completely different from an on screen app or game. You are completely immersed in a VR world, so it doesn't make sense to interact only through buttons or menus. You will get the most out of VR if you can interact with the world just as you would with the real world: with your natural body movements. You will learn about the basic concepts and technologies of VR Interaction. You will then get hands on, learning about how to move around in VR and how to interact with the objects in your world. The course will finish with some advice from experts on VR interaction design and you will do a project where you will get real experience of developing VR Interaction.
University of London
The University of London is a federal University which includes 18 world leading Colleges. Our distance learning programmes were founded in 1858 and have enriched the lives of thousands of students, delivering high quality University of London degrees wherever our students are across the globe. Our alumni include 7 Nobel Prize winners. Today, we are a global leader in distance and flexible study, offering degree programmes to over 50,000 students in over 180 countries. To find out more about studying for one of our degrees where you are, visit www.london.ac.uk
Goldsmiths, University of London
Championing research-rich degrees that provoke thought, stretch the imagination and tap into tomorrow’s world, at Goldsmiths we’re asking the questions that matter now in subjects as diverse as the arts and humanities, social sciences, cultural studies, computing, and entrepreneurial business and management. We are a community defined by its people: innovative in spirit, analytical in approach and open to all.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Interaction in VR
Welcome to Week 1! In this week, we will cover interaction in VR. You will discover different types of interaction, and how interaction works with different HMDs. We'll end the week by introducing you to this MOOC's project.
Moving around in VR
Welcome to Week 2! This week, we'll cover moving around in VR. We'll look at physical navigation, such as walk-in-place, and virtual navigation, such as teleportation. You will end the week by beginning your project, and submitting your work in progress.
Interacting with Objects in VR
Welcome to Week 3! This week, we will be looking at interacting with objects in VR. We'll cover topics such as interacting with objects within reach, hyper-natural interaction, and magic interaction. We'll then move on to physics interaction, and how this works in VR.
Challenges in VR interaction and User Interfaces in VR
Welcome to Week 4! In the final week of this MOOC, we'll be looking at challenges in VR interaction, and user interfaces in VR. You'll begin by learning about graphical user interfaces in VR, including abstract interfaces and diegetic and non-diegetic UI, before moving on to designing VR interaction.
About the Virtual Reality Specialization
This specialisation from the University of London will introduce you to virtual reality.
