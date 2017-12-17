This course will introduce you to Virtual Reality (VR). The course will teach you everything from the basics of VR- the hardware and the history of VR- to different applications of VR, the psychology of Virtual Reality, and the challenges of the medium.
This course is part of the Virtual Reality Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of London
The University of London is a federal University which includes 18 world leading Colleges. Our distance learning programmes were founded in 1858 and have enriched the lives of thousands of students, delivering high quality University of London degrees wherever our students are across the globe. Our alumni include 7 Nobel Prize winners. Today, we are a global leader in distance and flexible study, offering degree programmes to over 50,000 students in over 180 countries. To find out more about studying for one of our degrees where you are, visit www.london.ac.uk
Goldsmiths, University of London
Championing research-rich degrees that provoke thought, stretch the imagination and tap into tomorrow’s world, at Goldsmiths we’re asking the questions that matter now in subjects as diverse as the arts and humanities, social sciences, cultural studies, computing, and entrepreneurial business and management. We are a community defined by its people: innovative in spirit, analytical in approach and open to all.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Virtual Reality- Hardware and History
In this week, we’ll cover the basics of VR. We’ll start by sharing a definition of Virtual Reality, and exploring VR hardware, and then you’ll see demonstrations of a range of VR Head Mounted Devices. In the latter part of the week, you will hear more about the history of Virtual Reality and finish the week by drafting your ideas for a VR application.
VR Applications
This week, you’ll learn more about the different applications of VR- from news and documentaries, to sports, therapy, and games. You will also learn more about the VR Technical Framework, and will have the opportunity to share your thoughts on VR applications with your peers.
The Psychology of VR: the Three Illusions
In this week, Professor Mel Slater will take us through the Three Illusions. We’ll discuss Place Illusion, Plausibility Illusion, and Embodiment Illusion, with some interesting tricks along the way!
Challenges in Virtual Reality
Reviews
- 5 stars77.65%
- 4 stars18.69%
- 3 stars2.21%
- 2 stars0.53%
- 1 star0.89%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO VIRTUAL REALITY
This course is very beneficial for anyone who want to gain knowledge in VR (virtual Reality). And I feel that now I have more knowledge,more Idea about in this VR field :)
Experience was great and useful. Will forever cherish the knowledge I had from this course. Grateful to bith of the Universities. Thankyou for all your teachings
I was interested on the topic VIRTUAL REALITY ,it's application and hardware ,the topics that I wanted to know about VR is briefly explain in this course and I also received the certificate in VR
This course was very informative. I also found it challenging, which is a good thing. I was introduced to aspects of VR that had not considered, such as the psychological aspects.
About the Virtual Reality Specialization
This specialisation from the University of London will introduce you to virtual reality.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.