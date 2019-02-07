MA
May 13, 2020
The course is highly recommended by me. Learned so many things at once. All the lecturers are too good in illustrating a complex issues and now my basic ideas about virtual reality is clear and wider.
NC
Jan 28, 2018
Very good overview of theory of VR and a great start to deepen the knowledge. The course encourages you to seek out additional information and prompts you to think of applications of the technology.
By Alexander S•
Feb 7, 2019
I audited this course for Professional Development from February 1st, 2019 through February 7th, 2019. For reference, I have a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and a Master's degree in Communication Studies where I completed some research (though unpublished) in virtual reality. Overall, this course took me about three hours per completion week outside of some of the larger readings which took longer. I completed all activities available via audit (even if I couldn't submit them) and read all readings except for a few journal articles that seemed to repeat themselves.
I'll complete a week by week breakdown and then provide my thoughts about the course overall.
For week one, I thought it was a nice introduction to various head-mounted displays on the consumer market. Additionally, there was a nice overview of the history of virtual reality which included some research devices I had not seen previously. Fun fact, this is the only week you will see Dr. Gillies in this course.
For week two, there is a breakdown of all the different ways virtual reality is helping in contemporary society today (from sports to science to medical improvements). The final reading in this week is a great piece by Mel Slater describing everything from the first two weeks and most content from the third week. While certainly not a ten minute read as described, I would recommend this week for this reading along.
For week three, it is easily the most material of the entire course. Mel Slater comes as a guest professor to describe presence, immersion, embodiment, place illusion, and plausibility illusion. Dr. Slater seemed like a great fit, and the only complaint about this week was the fact that readings were academic research papers that had seemingly already been described (such as the one from week two). Additionally, these readings were described as ten minute assignments which was not the case.
Lastly, for week four, there is a shift to the development side of virtual reality. There is a large focus on graphic development and issues one may face while programming for virtual reality today.
Looking over the course as a whole, here are the positives:
I found I had learned more than I knew coming into the course.
This course specifically can be completed by those interested in social science as well as those interested in development as there is a larger focus on Psychology and theories in the field of virtual reality.
I thoroughly enjoyed hearing from Dr. Slater and his thoughts on the psychology of virtual reality as well as the illusions he showed.
Dr. Sylvia Pan had good content and was involved in almost every video.
Here are the negatives:
There were times I could see a large emphasis on CAVEs over other types of virtual reality, though I believe this to be due to the creator's own expertise.
Marco Gillies seemed to be very little involved with this particular course.
There were some grammatical errors in questions provided during lecture videos, and the answers are not examined by instructors. It is an auto-generated response so that it feels as those you are not receiving actual feedback.
Questions during lecture videos often pop up immediately after that information is covered, leading to parroting the answer back when asked about it.
Readings are all described as ten minutes, but some take hours while others take three minutes or thirty seconds. It is very inconsistent.
It appears most individuals audit this course, so those who are paying fill the discussion forums begging those who pay to review their work for the certificate completion before being charged again.
Some videos focus on the specialization and do not describe the course as an individual unit making the content confusing.
Overall, I would recommend this course. For those brand new to the subject, be aware there is peer-reviewed academic reading for this course. For some people, that alone can be a turn-off. For those fine with that content, I would spend about an hour a day on the content and you could have it completed within a few weeks time.
By 407 e•
Jun 1, 2020
I was interested on the topic VIRTUAL REALITY ,it's application and hardware ,the topics that I wanted to know about VR is briefly explain in this course and I also received the certificate in VR
By Jean T•
Jun 15, 2018
Excelent content, there are so many interesting subjects about VR that I have not thought yet. Every lesson makes me fall even more in love to VR and its possibiilties to change our world for good.
By Ivan C•
Jun 15, 2018
Being a non-techie, I find this course quite easy to understand. The required readings are academic papers and I took some time to understand them but it is good quality readings.
By SK S A•
Jun 12, 2018
This is best VR introduction course. I learned a lot of about VR apps, hardware, VR illusions and many more. Teachers are great in explanation of the content.
By Natalia•
Jan 29, 2018
Very good overview of theory of VR and a great start to deepen the knowledge. The course encourages you to seek out additional information and prompts you to think of applications of the technology.
By BODDAPATTI M M•
May 25, 2020
This is surely a wonderful course. I had a great time learning from this course. This course gave me detailed information regarding VR and it was really interesting for a first timer like me.
By Mengqi L•
Sep 9, 2019
5 stars for a very thorough introductory course with great examples, references and visuals! Great, well-organized videos that break mid-video to ask you a question (helped me pay attention).
3 stars for the sometimes frustrating quizzes: some information tested is not needed as practical knowledge for working in the VR industry. Why do we need to memorize what year something was invented? Sometimes the answer would be 3 answers instead of 1, but the phrasing is unclear, so it was difficult to choose.
0 stars for the graded peer assignment. I worked hard on my assignment, but all 3 peers I graded gave one-word answers or no answers to their assignment. This is very discouraging. Coursera, please have a minimum word count for people to submit their assignments, and match the people who submitted thorough answers with others who submitted thorough answers!
By Jon W•
Jun 5, 2020
The course is well structured, although a bit heavy on the video-side in my opinion. It covers a good range of the fundamentals so someone completely new to VR is probably going to benefit the most. As a "power user" myself, but not at all a developer, I also learned enough to consider it valuable.
One problem is that the instructors don't tell from when a particular piece of text was written, which is very important in a field like VR which is rapidly and constantly evolving. They provide a blog on medium to provide some of the content up to date.
Then there's the usual problems with MOOCs: not being able to get in contact with the instructors, having a lot and lot of the participating peers being ignorant and not taking it seriously at all. One sometimes wonder why they bother?
By Matias N•
Jan 6, 2019
This introductory course on VR is awesome both for people without any previous knowledge of VR as well as for VR developers or content creators. The course introduces the very basics concepts of VR, ranging from its definition, going through its history, current VR hardware and software, the psychology behind VR and some of the challenges that the technology introduces. The lecturers Sylvia and Marco are great at teaching, making the lectures quite engaging and enjoyable overall. In addition, there are a few guests lecturers that makes the content to shine even more. That's the case of Anthony Steed, which gives a great thoroughly description of the history of VR from the analog era to the current status, and in particular, all the lectures on the psychology of VR taught by Mel Slater. Really interesting information there, including concepts and some mind-blowing researches that Mel has done. So regardless your actual experience with VR, there is something new to learn in this course for sure. Good luck!
By PIYUSH S•
Jun 9, 2020
It is really a good basic knowledge of VR technology . Actually i am a research scholar who want to explore more about this VR technology . This course really helps me to find a good basic understanding of this technology . I want to learn more deep about this subject to insure my skills to next level .. so that i can utilize in my research.
By Aymen A M A•
Jul 8, 2019
The course needs to be more exciting and I need to feel more enjoy during the course.
By Nandhini.J•
May 30, 2020
More interested to learn
By NG X Y•
Jun 14, 2020
Boring course.
By Douglas M•
Jan 11, 2018
I have just finished auditing the course. I provides an in-depth introduction to all the aspects involved by VR, from the long history to the diferent HMDs and the challenges like avoiding nausea. I have to say the the most interesting part for me was the one covered by prof. Mel Slater: the consequences of Embodiment are so very exciting, such as the reduced bias/prejudice after people enter a virtual environment owning a diferent body color, and so on. I really look forward to checking out the next courses!
ps.: apparently there's a glitch that when I download the content to watch offline, it does not check as "done" afterwards, maybe it's worth checking out!
By Callum W•
Feb 9, 2020
I loved this course. I have a lot of background in film, VFX, game development and I still gained a massive amount from it. I am trying to further my ability from 360 Video and this has definitely been a step in the right direction.
The course brings aspects of VR that I had not initially considered from a development standpoint and a marketing standpoint. The psychology behind why certain choices are better than others, when it is better to use different technologies and even delving into the history of the technology and how it has grown into the beast it is today!
By James M•
Oct 17, 2017
I was quite pleased to find the level of detail in this course. I feel like I have just gotten the benefit of a veteran programmers retrospect on the industry. Very cool.
One thing I would suggest... splitting part of week 3 into week 4... week 3 was fairly heavy compared to the others... though I certainly understand the desire to group that specific material together.
I would also suggest changing the assignments to be specific to one type of VR each... HMD or 360 Video. It would help people think out use cases in both spaces.
By Tremaine•
Nov 12, 2021
Brilliant introduction to all the processes that go behind VR and its development. It's helped me form a real understanding of the' hows' and 'whys' VR has developed in the way it has, from a theoretical prospective, which I know will massively help me when coming to develop my own VR simulations. I'm looking forward to the rest of the course, which becomes a lot more practical.
By Irvin S•
Dec 17, 2019
This is a very informative course and was instrumental in my basic understanding of virtual reality. It is a great foundation for anyone who is just curious about the technology or wish to specialize in the field. The delivery of content is wonderful as there is a good balance between listening, viewing, reading and assessing ones understanding. I highly recommend this course!
By Mainak B•
Sep 14, 2020
Very informative and awesome course. They instructors and teachers were really nice. They explained the whole realm of Virtual Reality in the best way possible and with utmost dedication and care. The whole course layout was perfectly planned and designed. The Coursera Platform is also wonderful. I really enjoyed learning this course from you all. Thank You !!!!
By Nandini U•
Aug 19, 2020
The course was very informative and interesting at the same time. Each and every video was just the right length with just the right amount of content. Assignments were interesting to do and quizzes were quite interesting to solve. Overall, this was an amazing course for anyone who wants to get started with the basics of the concept of virtual reality. Great job!
By Charu P•
May 2, 2021
I got so much to learn from this VR course offered by Coursera. From the course I actually got to know what is VR and it's application and why it's required. And also I got to learn what hardwares will the VR application use. And from the assignments given I was able to think about a VR application that would be beneficial for people all around the world.
By Rhuta J•
May 17, 2020
I never thought I would have an idea for VR application design by the end of this course. The instructors did a phenomenal job of introducing virtual reality with demonstrations, assignments etc. The resources provided for further reading are really insightful. Even for someone who has no experience of VR, this course can help understand the basics.
By Sergio G•
May 31, 2018
This has been a really good course. Although I have been working in game development and VR for some years, this module focuses on the basic principles and also in the psycology behind VR. It is a pretty simple course in terms that it does not get any technical but all the concepts explained are worth considering when planing a VR project.
By Giselle A•
May 9, 2019
The instructors covered the basics in the first week, and moved on quickly to cover more in-depth topics throughout the course. I liked that I could speed up the audio for certain videos that covered what I already knew about VR. Overall, this course had a lot of material that is perfect for anyone looking to get into VR design and UX!