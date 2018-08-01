Virtual Reality is one of the most exciting experiences that technology can give us. The immersion and presence you can have in VR is quite unlike any other medium. Like many others, you are excited about the possibilities of this new medium and want to get started developing your own VR experiences. This course will take you through all of the steps you need to create a VR game or other project.
This course is part of the Virtual Reality Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of London
The University of London is a federal University which includes 18 world leading Colleges. Our distance learning programmes were founded in 1858 and have enriched the lives of thousands of students, delivering high quality University of London degrees wherever our students are across the globe. Our alumni include 7 Nobel Prize winners. Today, we are a global leader in distance and flexible study, offering degree programmes to over 50,000 students in over 180 countries. To find out more about studying for one of our degrees where you are, visit www.london.ac.uk
Goldsmiths, University of London
Championing research-rich degrees that provoke thought, stretch the imagination and tap into tomorrow’s world, at Goldsmiths we’re asking the questions that matter now in subjects as diverse as the arts and humanities, social sciences, cultural studies, computing, and entrepreneurial business and management. We are a community defined by its people: innovative in spirit, analytical in approach and open to all.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome
This week you will start the process of creating your first VR Game. We will explain the steps you will go through when you're creating the game and you will start thinking of your idea. You will also meet our experts who will be explaining their VR projects and giving advice to you.
The game concept
This week you will be developing your game idea into a more complete design by developing a storyboard.
Prototyping
This week you will be developing your first working prototype, which will test out the basic mechanics and interaction of your game.
Testing
Last week you developed a prototype, and this week you will test it with players to see if it works for them and to gather feedback for your future development.
Reviews
- 5 stars70.58%
- 4 stars16.17%
- 3 stars4.41%
- 2 stars2.94%
- 1 star5.88%
TOP REVIEWS FROM MAKING YOUR FIRST VIRTUAL REALITY GAME
Perfect end to the specialisation to put all the skills we lear t to the test.
It really good feel better to do your first game in virtualreality
This course is great and here is my final project https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFtaYW30PIY
About the Virtual Reality Specialization
This specialisation from the University of London will introduce you to virtual reality.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.