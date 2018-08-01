About this Course

7,095 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Virtual Reality Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 27 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Virtual Reality Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of London

Placeholder

Goldsmiths, University of London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(1,290 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Welcome

5 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 82 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

The game concept

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 49 min)
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Prototyping

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 24 min)
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Testing

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 47 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MAKING YOUR FIRST VIRTUAL REALITY GAME

View all reviews

About the Virtual Reality Specialization

Virtual Reality

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder