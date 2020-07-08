Chevron Left
Making Your First Virtual Reality Game by University of London

4.4
stars
68 ratings
19 reviews

Virtual Reality is one of the most exciting experiences that technology can give us. The immersion and presence you can have in VR is quite unlike any other medium. Like many others, you are excited about the possibilities of this new medium and want to get started developing your own VR experiences. This course will take you through all of the steps you need to create a VR game or other project. This is the final course in our Specialisation: Virtual Reality. The previous courses teach you the skills you need to make a VR game. This course brings them all together to create a project of your own. We will guide you through all the steps of a VR project: coming up with an idea, storyboarding, prototyping, testing and implementation. By the end of this course you will have a complete VR project that demonstrates your skills and could be the first step in creating a professional game. We hope this course can be your entry into professional VR development. To help you get started, some good advice always helps. That is why we have interviewed VR experts from all over the world, ranging from technology pioneers with over 30 years experience in VR to the latest cutting edge VR creators. We have asked all of them to give you their advice and we hope it inspires you to become part of the future of VR....

AA

Jul 7, 2020

This course is great and here is my final project\n\nhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFtaYW30PIY

SL

Aug 1, 2018

Perfect end to the specialisation to put all the skills we lear t to the test.

By Ahmed A

Jul 8, 2020

This course is great and here is my final project

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFtaYW30PIY

By Ian C

Nov 23, 2020

First of all, if you have not followed the previous lectures of the specialization, or if you are not interested in getting the certificate, this course is not made for you. If you are looking to learn how to make games in VR, this is not the course for you. This course is intended as a big conclusion project for the VR Specialization by Goldsmith University, and as such, does not contain much theoretical content.

Now that this is said, I personally believe it makes a lot of sense to conclude a specialization with this sort of huge wrap up projects. It forces you to reflect on what you have learned so far, and ask yourself the right questions: what do I want to do with these skills? How can I organize a project so that it remains manageable in short period of time?

And ideally, it would be so great to make this a community driven course, where all students share projects and feedback, and progress together.

Unfortunately, this is not the case. The learning community for this specialization, is non existent, 90% of the students share fake projects, when they are not plagiarized (I've seen 3 or 4 time the Tropical Hidden Forest game, I cannot even tell who plagiarized who + some people don't even bother and copy paste... a wikipedia page!). Reporting them as plagiarism or incomplete does not count in your peer grading requirements, so in the end, out of discourage (and also because I didn't want to pay extra money just to wait for interesting projects to review), I rushed through the grading and asked for review.

I have been complaining about the forums in every courses of this specialization (except the first, for which I had not realized how flawed they were), but this is the culmination of frustration: to work this course needs a strong and motivated community. It is not the case. I however believe that this has more to do with Coursera's system than with the lecturers / organizers: people want to rush through the class to get the certificates as soon as possible.

Finally, a few words about the course content. I think it is a great idea to have it structured around interviews (my favorite being the 5 part series with Yates Buckley from Unit 9, which is very thorough and go through many aspects of real life vr projects, from 360 videos to vr games). I understand that these interviews cannot be updated frequently, as it requires a lot of work, but I think that after 3-4 years they start to be outdated a bit. However they contain good advices, and they encourage you to get into prototyping your project as soon as possible!

I saw someone posting a youtube video of their project, I thought I would do the same. I think I'll continue working on it, even after finishing the class. :)

https://youtu.be/UZ13aLx5mj4

By Luis A A A

Sep 16, 2020

The information provided by the lecturers and interviews are great. The problem is with the participants, at the reviews, few assignments were did carefully, just filling the fields to pass the tasks, projects, incomplete… that was frustrating. Please Coursera, do something about it.

By Mousa M A

Aug 26, 2020

not good for the technical aspects, you will only listen to some advice from experts

By James C

Dec 31, 2017

The culmination of the VR specialization, this is finally your time to bring it all together in a final project. Not as much new here as it is focused on your project prototyping and development. That said, despite being six weeks it is still a very short time to accomplish your goals so be very mindful of the scope you set out to achieve. All told, it has been a great experience.

By Senai L

Aug 2, 2018

Perfect end to the specialisation to put all the skills we lear t to the test.

By Deleted A

Jun 18, 2020

unenroll buitton is missing.

By Ellen I

Jan 8, 2021

The course material must be updated, because there are now too many differences between Unity 2017 and Unity 2020 and because the world of VR has changed considerably in the past three years (in terms of applications, deployment and availability), but ... the topics discussed and the people who are speaking about the topics are so interesting and have so sparked the interest in the use of VR in me that I still give this course five stars.

By Collins, J B

Jun 10, 2020

This course was very well-rounded and it worked out fantastically as the end to the VR specialization. I feel as though it truly allowed us as learners to encompass the skills we'd been gaining up to this point, and I enjoyed the informative case studies and interviews presented to us as inspiration throughout the course.

By Mangesh W P

Jul 13, 2020

It really good feel better to do your first game in virtualreality

By Santiago M

Nov 30, 2018

Great experience, thanks for the ride! Best luck for next seasons.

By MD A R A

Oct 10, 2020

Excellent !!!

By Chandan K S

Nov 27, 2020

great course

By siddhika p

Oct 9, 2020

thank you

By Seshachalam A

Dec 5, 2020

Good

By mj j

Jul 19, 2021

f​

By shima m

Nov 20, 2020

good

By Kym G

Mar 5, 2018

It was cool to make my own game but... meh.

By shantmanu k

Jul 22, 2020

too bad

