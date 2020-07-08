AA
Jul 7, 2020
This course is great and here is my final project\n\nhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFtaYW30PIY
SL
Aug 1, 2018
Perfect end to the specialisation to put all the skills we lear t to the test.
By Ahmed A•
Jul 8, 2020
This course is great and here is my final project
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFtaYW30PIY
By Ian C•
Nov 23, 2020
First of all, if you have not followed the previous lectures of the specialization, or if you are not interested in getting the certificate, this course is not made for you. If you are looking to learn how to make games in VR, this is not the course for you. This course is intended as a big conclusion project for the VR Specialization by Goldsmith University, and as such, does not contain much theoretical content.
Now that this is said, I personally believe it makes a lot of sense to conclude a specialization with this sort of huge wrap up projects. It forces you to reflect on what you have learned so far, and ask yourself the right questions: what do I want to do with these skills? How can I organize a project so that it remains manageable in short period of time?
And ideally, it would be so great to make this a community driven course, where all students share projects and feedback, and progress together.
Unfortunately, this is not the case. The learning community for this specialization, is non existent, 90% of the students share fake projects, when they are not plagiarized (I've seen 3 or 4 time the Tropical Hidden Forest game, I cannot even tell who plagiarized who + some people don't even bother and copy paste... a wikipedia page!). Reporting them as plagiarism or incomplete does not count in your peer grading requirements, so in the end, out of discourage (and also because I didn't want to pay extra money just to wait for interesting projects to review), I rushed through the grading and asked for review.
I have been complaining about the forums in every courses of this specialization (except the first, for which I had not realized how flawed they were), but this is the culmination of frustration: to work this course needs a strong and motivated community. It is not the case. I however believe that this has more to do with Coursera's system than with the lecturers / organizers: people want to rush through the class to get the certificates as soon as possible.
Finally, a few words about the course content. I think it is a great idea to have it structured around interviews (my favorite being the 5 part series with Yates Buckley from Unit 9, which is very thorough and go through many aspects of real life vr projects, from 360 videos to vr games). I understand that these interviews cannot be updated frequently, as it requires a lot of work, but I think that after 3-4 years they start to be outdated a bit. However they contain good advices, and they encourage you to get into prototyping your project as soon as possible!
I saw someone posting a youtube video of their project, I thought I would do the same. I think I'll continue working on it, even after finishing the class. :)
https://youtu.be/UZ13aLx5mj4
By Luis A A A•
Sep 16, 2020
The information provided by the lecturers and interviews are great. The problem is with the participants, at the reviews, few assignments were did carefully, just filling the fields to pass the tasks, projects, incomplete… that was frustrating. Please Coursera, do something about it.
By Mousa M A•
Aug 26, 2020
not good for the technical aspects, you will only listen to some advice from experts
By James C•
Dec 31, 2017
The culmination of the VR specialization, this is finally your time to bring it all together in a final project. Not as much new here as it is focused on your project prototyping and development. That said, despite being six weeks it is still a very short time to accomplish your goals so be very mindful of the scope you set out to achieve. All told, it has been a great experience.
By Senai L•
Aug 2, 2018
By Deleted A•
Jun 18, 2020
unenroll buitton is missing.
By Ellen I•
Jan 8, 2021
The course material must be updated, because there are now too many differences between Unity 2017 and Unity 2020 and because the world of VR has changed considerably in the past three years (in terms of applications, deployment and availability), but ... the topics discussed and the people who are speaking about the topics are so interesting and have so sparked the interest in the use of VR in me that I still give this course five stars.
By Collins, J B•
Jun 10, 2020
This course was very well-rounded and it worked out fantastically as the end to the VR specialization. I feel as though it truly allowed us as learners to encompass the skills we'd been gaining up to this point, and I enjoyed the informative case studies and interviews presented to us as inspiration throughout the course.
By Mangesh W P•
Jul 13, 2020
It really good feel better to do your first game in virtualreality
By Santiago M•
Nov 30, 2018
Great experience, thanks for the ride! Best luck for next seasons.
By MD A R A•
Oct 10, 2020
By Chandan K S•
Nov 27, 2020
By siddhika p•
Oct 9, 2020
By Seshachalam A•
Dec 5, 2020
By mj j•
Jul 19, 2021
By shima m•
Nov 20, 2020
By Kym G•
Mar 5, 2018
It was cool to make my own game but... meh.
By shantmanu k•
Jul 22, 2020
