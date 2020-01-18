CT
Jul 13, 2018
Learnt quote a few useful things. Especially liked that this course finally involved some coding. If only by reviewing the NewtonVR and VRInteraction examples and modifying the code.
SZ
Dec 23, 2017
Very good course showing how to use VR interaction techniques. Thank you!
By Carlos R•
Jan 18, 2020
It is a good course technically speaking but it is a pity that there are many resources that are no longer accessible or that they are discontinued and the worst thing is that the teachers are not accessible nor answer the questions
By Steve Z•
Dec 24, 2017
By Hassan R•
Sep 3, 2018
This is really a grate course to learn about virtual realty
By Y19CS3260 V•
Dec 21, 2020
Making some interactions with the objects in VR scene
By Tatiana K•
Feb 28, 2018
Plenty of high-quality information on the general aspects of 3D interaction in VR. Somewhat less (but better than in 3D Models course) support in practical part. Also more visuals less talking heads in the lectures would be great.
By Collins, J B•
May 10, 2020
I genuinely appreciate all of the courses this specialization has put out so far. This course was very helpful in giving its students an introduction to interaction, theories of interaction, and the actual implementation of it within virtual reality and Unity projects. While some of the material taught in the course - namely the sorts of installation files being downloaded and the type of code being run on Unity - is deprecated and outdated, the discussion forum is a fantastic place to reference for solving these issues. You can look at the projects of other learners who've found alternative ways to complete the project requirements and learn from their scripts and components. All in all, still a very fulfilling course.
By Sulagna C•
Sep 2, 2020
I AM NOT GETTING MY CERTIFICATE YET. IT IS MORE THAN ONE MONTH AFTER COMPLETION OF THE COURSE. I HAVE COMPLETED ALL THE ASSIGNED TASKS BEFORE TIME, BUT 4TH WEEK PEER GRADED ASSIGNMENT WAS NOT GRADED YET. PLEASE PLEASE SOLVE THE PROBLEM AND DO THE NEEDFUL TO ISSUE MY CERTIFICATE.
By Andreas W•
Jan 31, 2022
The theoratical content and the teachers were great but - because the content regarding UNITY practice wasn't updated - it is highly recomended to use UNITY course gegarding VR Basics in parallel. Then you would be able to fullfill the requirements easily.
By Craig T•
Jul 14, 2018
By Juan C B P•
Nov 11, 2020
Congratulations It has been a wonderful learning experience ! Great !!!
By Ing.Miguel Y•
Sep 15, 2020
Una gran experiencia aprender la interacción en la realidad virtual
By sumit•
Apr 22, 2022
NICE EXPERIENCE WITH THIS COURSE .TOO KNOWLEDGE
By Sunil P•
Jun 30, 2020
Thank you for practical application knowledge.
By Pramol S t•
Jun 3, 2020
its a very nice course,i learned new things.
By Sayan S•
May 27, 2020
Great course...... Learned a lot
By Nayan K R•
Sep 13, 2020
Extraordinary and Great Course!
By Ebtisam E J E O•
Nov 29, 2020
great enjoyable course
By MD A R A•
Sep 28, 2020
Excellent !!!
By Deleted A•
Mar 22, 2022
By Shivanshu S•
Oct 4, 2020
By Surjit S B•
Sep 19, 2020
By Maryam T•
Dec 14, 2021
By Ian C•
Oct 1, 2020
A fair warning before starting, I really think you should have some basic Unity knowledge before taking this class.
This was again a great lecture by the team at Goldsmith University. Unlike the vr environment course, which had a few parts that I felt were not really VR related, this one has an excellent theoretical part!
By the end of the course, you know about the different solutions that exist to implement movement and object interaction. The course also clearly emphasizes good practices in VR design, such as how to make things intuitive.
Working on an interactive project is also really cool, but this part is more about the students' involvement: if you want to do it seriously, you will learn a lot. However, I feel that there could be an improvement here about how projects should be graded. Sharing full unity project is often cumbersome, and the project only gain in size as the course progresses. Maybe we could only share the build or the apk through a safe server that would check for viruses before letting us download it?
Finally, forums are as usual, completely abandoned, I am not even sure I found one message from a moderator (let alone an instructor). But it is kind of touching to see those 3 years old messages, dating from a time where the forums were not flooded by requests for reviews. Like a glance to a golden age of the coursera vr course.
By Reinhardt F R•
Aug 6, 2018
I found I had to do allot more research on my own for this one. To get the stuff to work, you are going to spend some time online, figuring the stuff out. Its a great course but they leave things out, minor details. I think its on purpose to make you do your research. Well, I did the research and my programs work! Thanks!
This video will help you allot with the teleportation stuff
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ayaOJZzfkBU
By RAFAEL V F•
Jun 8, 2020
The course is great! All the information, and videos, and the Instructors are the BEST!
But it would be better if we have a more effective help from the Instructors. Having your projects reviewed only by your peers is, somehow, annoying (you have to beg all the time to have someone reviewing them).