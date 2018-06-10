FT
Oct 12, 2020
Realmente fue de mucha ayuda los videos y toda la información que nos compartieron agradezco a los tutores a a los que hacen posible estos cursos para seguir aprendiendo día tras día.
AC
Jan 14, 2018
This course refreshed my skills of developing 3D models and environments in Unity3D software. Some new learnings were interesting and useful - viz. how and where to to get 3D models.
By Renee D R•
Jun 10, 2018
The tutorials leave a lot to be desired, and I have some expertise on this because I'm a college instructor and have been producing video tutorials for years. Most of the videos are more like demonstrations, as opposed to instruction. The first couple of courses in this specialization are fine, because it doesn't get deeply into the meat of using Unity. If you already know how to use Unity3D, then you'll probably be able to complete the 5 classes without a problem. If you didn't know how to use Unity (or Unreal, etc.) when you started these classes, then I wouldn't recommend that you take the 5 course series. It just gets worse. The material gets more complex but the videos don't instruct. They provide a sort of general overview of what to do. Even when you are provided with some materials (such as scripts or Unity packages) they don't always work.Once you get past class 2, you better have A LOT of extra time in your life because you'll probably be spending many hours hunting down additional help online, watching loads of extra videos and doing a bunch of trial and error hours just to get to the point where you have a project you can upload to the course assignment page. I'm in the middle of course 4 of the 5, by the way.
By Ian C•
Sep 6, 2020
I loved the first course of this specialization ("Introduction to Virtual Reality"), but I found this one to be a little underwhelming.
To be fair though, I half expected this disappointment, simply because most of the course is dedicated to teaching Unity. If you are a complete beginner, I think this is not a good way to learn Unity. Learning how to use Unity is not about knowing how place a 3D object and scale it, it is about feeling confident enough when using the engine, that learning new ways of using it does not feel like a huge effort. This is better achieved through dedicated tutorials, with "code along" projects etc... If you do not know anything about Unity, you should be prepared to spend a lot more time than indicated here.
If you know Unity however, I think it is cool to have to spend some time designing a VR environment for the assignments, I really enjoyed doing it!
Regarding the theory, I loved the section about audio for VR, which was very synthetic, and really emphasized what audio can bring to the experience, and how to use it at its best. The graphics part was also good, especially if you don't know anything about computer graphics in general, but I feel that the specificities of VR for graphics could have been better discussed. Here I only have anecdotal differences (for instance, bump maps does not work well in VR.).
At the end of the first course ("Introduction to Virtual Reality"), I had the feeling that I had learned how to describe a VR project with precise technical terms. Unfortunately, with this course, I do not feel as if I had learned a solid framework to set up and describe my environment modeling project (for instance: how do you scale objects to make sure it feels good? What reference scale should we use?).
Last point, I have the feeling that the teaching staff has deserted the forums. Last message I could find from a teacher or teaching assistant was dated back 2 or 3 years ago. Now forums are flooded with students asking for positive reviews for their assignments, which I think is a pity.
By Devanshi J•
Apr 29, 2021
A perfect course to start off learning Virtual Reality with hands-on experience. I loved the entire learning process with the University of London. The faculties teaching this course were really good, teaching one at the fundamental levels. The only thing that made the road a little rough was the VR set-up and other Unity functions enabling, as it was not easy to find out the right versions and set up for Unity at times. But once you sort it off, exploring the platform be so much fun. :)
By Mansuri K Y•
Jul 17, 2020
FIRST OFF ALL I WANT TO THANK ALL THE PROFESSORS FOR MAKING THIS COURSE VERY EASY FOR US.I HAVE VERY NICE EXPERIENCE IN THIS COURSE EVEN THOUGH I HAVE KNEW NOTHING ABOUT THE TOPIC AND I AM STARTING THIS COURSE FROM SCRATCH. I HAVE LEARNED THE BESICS OF 3D MODELLING IN VR IN DETAIL AND OVERALL IT IS AN AMAZING AND VERY GOOD EXPERIENCE FOR ME.AND I RECOMMEND EVERYONE OUT THERE WHO IS INTERESTING IN REAL LEARNING THAN YOU MUST SELECT THIS PLATFORM FOR THAT .
THANKYOU.
By Johan v M•
Nov 11, 2017
Again a very good course in this specialization. This course gives in-depth introduction of many aspects of VR development. It goes beyond a shallow introduction. It gives you the necessary knowledge to start experimenting on your own.
I also like the fact that there are multiple teachers, who are experts in their field.
By Patricia A•
Oct 15, 2018
I can't say enough about how amazing this course is! 3D Models for Virtual Reality cover 3D graphics and how they work in VR, audio asset types and how they work in VR and the VR graphics pipeline as well as ow all of these work with human perception.
By FRANKLIN P T•
Oct 13, 2020
By Abhijeet C•
Jan 15, 2018
By Diego D•
Jul 19, 2019
Good course to get started in VR dev without freaking out! A glimpse of scripting and mostly getting used to the software by assets management.
By Rhuta J•
Jun 9, 2020
Lovely step by step instructions which are easy to follow.Had a lot of fun developing the projects. Received invaluable feedback on it too.
By Muhammad U Y•
Dec 13, 2018
As a beginner in this field this is the course you need and also other best thing it will well equipped you for further development.
By Ahmed A•
May 22, 2020
I've learned a lot from this course, and also was presented with some new terms like plausibility, place, and embodiment illusions.
By Ellen I•
Aug 22, 2020
The content of the course is fine, although the second part could use a little more content, so you can really expand your project and bring in just a bit more functionality.
The peer reviews are bad ... I have the impression that a (large?) part of the participants does not take it seriously at all. I reviewed six assignments that had no description and no unity project. I think that is a shame, because it is very educational to view and assess other people's projects. I therefore also distrust the assessment of my own project by the other participants. How serious was that?
By Hernán P C A•
Aug 28, 2020
muy bueno, he aprendido mucho referente a la parte teórica de mallas, materiales que desconocía mucho la diferencia y sus propiedades. espero volver a retomar una nueva capacitación mas avanzada, hasta eso seguiré practicando y desarrollando habilidades... gracias por todo
By Nikolas C•
Dec 24, 2017
Excelent concepts and help during tutorials.... it will be really easy if you have experience in 3D modeling software.
The lecturers conveys the information accurately and they really know about the subject that they are teaching.
Really exciting experience.
By Thomas F•
Feb 12, 2021
A valuable walk through all major unity 3d features. You have to prove that you can handle these with our own ideas. Some technical terms are not that easy for a non native english speaking. The course definitly brought me to the front !
By Nayan K R•
Sep 5, 2020
Outstanding Course and Nice to be practical. But reviewing my project takes too much time, that was disappointing! Otherwise it was a great course. Lots of new things have learnt by me by completing the praiseworthy Course!
By Soumay G•
Aug 7, 2020
Hands on training, documentation, forums will help us to know more about the Unity Project. Peer Graded Assignment will help to develop good projects as we review their projects and we receive the reviews of our project.
By Nikhil Y•
Jul 9, 2020
It really couldn't have been better. Everything was right up to the mark; right from theoretical knowledge to practical hands-on lectures. It was just a perfect experience.
By Lissa A•
Mar 18, 2019
Loving learning about VR and space design in this coarse; so much to learn, but the content isn't overwhelming - you're given resources to continue learning its great!
By José F S V•
Jul 21, 2020
Very interesting course, I was happy that I could create a VR Model and showcase it on my phone with an app. The knowledge of this course is valuable!
By A J•
Aug 24, 2020
An excellent course I'd recommend it any day to anyone. the instructors were absolutely good and gave well detailed explanation in their lessons
By D M C•
Oct 4, 2018
Can be tough because there are multiple media options to build projects but overall will help you become comfortable with various VR systems.
By Senai L•
Apr 26, 2018
Great review. Good introduction to Unity. However, there did seem to be a reliance on a lot of outside materials at times.
By Deleted A•
Aug 13, 2021
I had a lot of valuable experiences from this course. I would like to express my thanks to University of London.