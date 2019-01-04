By Jonas C•
Jan 4, 2019
The difficulty ramped up way too hard from the last course to this one. I understand why participants should apply the learnings and make their own version but in this course I ended up having to watch the tutorials multiple times and just blindly follow along trying not to miss a single step that would make everything unusable. That process was not enjoyable, the theoretical videos were good though, as usual in this specialization.
By Ian C•
Nov 8, 2020
Yet another excellent course from this VR specialization. I believe social VR is definitely one of the key aspects of VR in the future, and having a complete course dedicated to it is great!
I loved learning about the theory of social interaction via VR. We don't think every day about what makes eyes blinking more or less realistic, how much eye contact we make during a conversation, or even what a comfortable social distance is. This course gives you all the key to think about and answer these questions.
The project is a great opportunity to learn: it forces you to go on the internet and look for models that you can easily animate, even if you are not an animator. In the end, it is very gratifying to have a complete interaction with a virtual character, and to think that you did it.
Unfortunately, I still think the way we share projects is not ideal: unity projects tend to be heavy. I think it would be better to share a build or an apk that we could download. Or share a video of what we created. Currently the worst part is downloading a unity project from another student, waiting ages to finish the download, unzip it, import it in Unity...
Also a lot of students do not take the project seriously. I even had mine blatantly stolen and reuploaded without any modifications (the person did not even wait for at least 1 week to do it, and ended up having me as a reviewer...). Most projects I saw were rand unity games without any VR interaction implemented. And as usual forums are dead... After 4 courses in this specialization, I confess that I also got tired, and started also asking for reviews to be over this as fast as possible.
By Tatiana K•
Mar 5, 2018
As in other courses, great theoretical support, but not amazing practical one. The assignments are not difficult and thank you for the scripts, but often things do not work as in videos and it is absolutely not clear why. The forums look almost dead, quite some questions are unanswered. Requirements for assignments are not completely clear, so peer students often just don't bother with building their projects as apps for hardware and offer to just play in unity window. Many frustrating things in organization details of this specialization courses =(
By Rhuta J•
Sep 12, 2020
This course content and instructions given were wonderful. It is exciting to learn more about VR social interactions. However, the content is apparently not updated to reflect changes in available Unity free assets (Raw Motion Capture not available anymore). And the animations given as part of course content was not enough.
By Diego D•
Nov 11, 2019
Great course, but as the rest, some content needs updates (assets deprecated)
By Kym G•
Mar 5, 2018
This was a fun course. Needed much more time than expected.
By Steve Z•
Feb 12, 2018
Definitely the most valuable course of the series so far! I learned a lot about making virtual characters look and behave realistically. The Unity scripts provided and explained as part of the course were very helpful. Thank you, and I am looking forward to the next course! - Steve
By Sulagna C•
Sep 2, 2020
i AM NOT GETTING MY CERTIFICATE YET. IT IS MORE THAN ONE MONTH AFTER COMPLETION OF THE COURSE. I HAVE COMPLETED ALL THE ASSIGNED TASKS BEFORE TIME, BUT 4TH WEEK PEER GRADED ASSIGNMENT WAS NOT GRADED YET. PLEASE PLEASE SOLVE THE PROBLEM AND DO THE NEEDFUL TO ISSUE MY CERTIFICATE.
By Ethan B•
May 1, 2022
as much as I want to like the courses offered in the specialization, its really worth pointing out the focus seems to be on phone VR, which was not made clear in the course descriptions.
By Nikhil Y•
Aug 10, 2020
Was really a great course. One that covers all the corner and the way things and topics were brought in life was amazing. The pace was perfect. The material provided for reading was always on point and somehow the course encouraged me to run my creative motor along with my technical one. Was a great experience and will be looking forward for more courses by these instructors and university.
By Collins, J B•
May 30, 2020
This was an excellent course to teach the theories of social VR and the nuances behind crafting compelling social interactions within a VR setting. It could be challenging at times thanks to the fact that many of the assets used by the instructors were outdated, but everything was still doable and it offered a valuable learning experience.
By Luis A A A•
Aug 6, 2020
The theory info, is very good, the practical part was a little hard, mainly because de pop-up windows of Unity in the tutorials are not recorded with the system you used. My only discomfort was not with the course but the other participants at the revisions, a lot of incomplete works.
By Santiago M•
Oct 11, 2018
Great course, congratulations to the organizers. Some assets suggested are not compatible with the latest version of Unity, but you can work around getting some similar from the Unity Asset Store.
By Ahmed A•
Jun 7, 2020
This course is great and really recommended if you have some experience using Unity
By MD A R A•
Sep 30, 2020
Excellent !!!
By Maruth J•
Jul 26, 2020
I am immersed in this VR course, This course has proved as a 4 step towards my VR understanding journey I highly appreciate the entire team for such mindful Vr tuting
By Darrell M•
Apr 29, 2019
Lots to be learned about animation and all the parts that go with it.
Great teachers and a bit of a learning curve.
By shima m•
Nov 9, 2020
thanks