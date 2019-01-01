Dr James Ohene-Djan has over nine years' successful teaching experience at undergraduate level within Goldsmiths' Department of Computing, developing, preparing and delivering courses in telecommunications, database systems, electronic commerce, computer programming and information systems. In 2004 he was presented with the Goldsmiths award for the development of learning and teaching. His current administrative responsibilities within the Department of Computing range from Department Senior Tutor to Schools Liaison Officer. Areas of supervision Adaptive and personalisable hypermedia, hypertext telecommunications systems and e-commerce, user interface design and web-based database systems.