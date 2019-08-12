Dr Sarah Singer is Senior Lecturer in Refugee Law at the Refugee Law Initiative, School of Advanced Study, University of London, and Programme Director of the distance-learning MA in Refugee Protection and Forced Migration Studies. Sarah’s research interests are refugee law and policy, human rights and migration. She has published broadly on the topic of asylum seekers and migrants suspected of serious criminality. She is currently co-investigator of a four-year funded project ‘Research capacity building and knowledge generation to support preparedness and response to humanitarian crises and epidemics’ (RECAP), leading research on accountability and protection in forced displacement contexts.