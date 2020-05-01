About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Approx. 28 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Practice evaluating on-the-ground problems to identify pertinent solutions
  • Practice navigating online in order to engage with specialised resources
  • Learn to engage with technical concepts language and materials
  • Practice sifting complex factual information to identify important features and trends
  • Learn to apply technical legal and policy categories to a range of factual scenarios
Beginner Level

Approx. 28 hours to complete
English

University of London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Week one: Course Introduction and 'A world of refugees'

Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Week two: Who is a refugee?

Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Week three: The global 'system' of refugee protection

Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Week four: Solving the 'refugee problem'

