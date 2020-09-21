OA
Jan 18, 2021
Thank you so much Prof DAVID AND PROF SARAH, you both made this course very interesting and educative. l am leaving here with an enlighten mind on issues that borders migration and refugees.
DT
Mar 23, 2021
Thanks a lot, a must for people interested in social science, it gives an approach as to how governments, ONG's and UNHCR address these topics, the background and the challenges ahead
By MARIA G L C•
Sep 21, 2020
Excellent course, very active, dynamic and have many readings to complete the classes. I need a certificate of assistance and there is one institute in Argentina that told me that one course in coursera is free for me. The institute is INSTITUTO SUPERIOR DE LA CARRERA. I have earnede one course free. Please send me the certificate. MARIA GUADALUPE LO CANE SCHLOSZARCSIK TISNÉS. LAWYER AND ENGLISH TEACHER ARGENTINE NATIONALITY FROM CIUDAD DE BUENOS AIRES CAPITAL CITY.
By Olabisi A•
Jan 19, 2021
By Daniel T G•
Mar 24, 2021
By Begosew D D•
Apr 25, 2020
This course is in short a complete picture of the refugee regime in today's world. I love its contents, the methodology and the reference materials!
By Shafiqur R•
Mar 23, 2020
This is an amazing opportunity for refugees and anybody in the world. Thank you fo the Initiative
By Mohammad W•
Oct 17, 2020
By Babette S•
Feb 21, 2021
The course is extremely actual, very interesting and gives a good narrative on the refugee phenomena today, rather than the mostly negative news we get to hear about through the media. It also gives a great insight into the (many times free) information that is available on this, and shows there is a enormous community out there with the right attitude to make a difference.
Maybe one suggestion or ask, there is no communication from the instructors or the teaching staff. Although appreciated that they have a full-time job already, I think most students would highly appreciate that there is more active participation from them on the forum as well.
By Aslan T•
Nov 26, 2020
I hadn't thought about immigrants this much before. I can even say that I learned that people who suffer from this issue have different statuses thanks to this course. Especially the information given in the light of official information was very satisfying. I think that people who take this course will have very serious information about refugees, stateless people and asylum seekers. Thank you very much to Professor David Cantor and Dr Sarah Singer who guided us very well while taking the course. Finally, I would like to especially thank the University of London for presenting this important course to our knowledge.
By Robert L•
Apr 26, 2020
This course exceeded my expectations. I am much knowledgeable about the history, philosophy and current issues that make up the current global refugee situation. The topics and readings challenged me to think more critically and helped me better understand the complexity as well as the nuances of this topic. We were not always assigned, but were presented with a wealth of resources that I am now aware of and can access when I want to learn more. Thank you to Dr, Cantor and Dr. Singer for the logicall organization of the course.
By Ramiro A•
Oct 19, 2020
This is a great course that helps to learn and understand one of the most serious issues of our time. It was very exciting to learn the diferences beetwin migrants, refugees and forced displace people. It is so easy put all of them in one single group but this course helped me to learn what are the diferences and also why the definitions of each of this group have legal consecuences related to the human rights of any of those groups.
By Jaime V•
May 30, 2020
I found this course extremely useful for any person interested in the field. It provides materials which enable learners to expand their knowledge about the system of global protection and its present and emerging challenges. In my opinion, the course is a great introduction to the system of international protection as well as a useful update. Moreover, the methodology of the course enables learners to smoothly engage with the topic.
By Mark C•
Apr 22, 2020
One of the best online courses I've seen - especially liked the way that peer review and discussion facilitates wider perspectives from students across the globe with their own experience of refugees and migration. Having peers who are reading alongside you and who supplement the lectures with their own reflections and insights from research and life experience was helpful. I'd highly recommend this course.
By Elena F V•
May 15, 2021
This class should be mandatory for everyone. The world needs more educated and considerate people. There are a lot of things that need to be fixed and we need to have the right knowledge to do so. I highly recommend this class to everyone who is interested in making the world a better place for future generations. The teachers are amazing and the readings are very informative. Thank you!!
By Daniel G•
May 14, 2020
I thought this class was a great beginner's course to better understand the response to refugees and forced migration in the 21st century as well to understand more of the history of refugees, the central organizations that support refugees and migrants, and trends in the current refugee flow around the world. I highly recommend taking the course!
By Eleni A•
Mar 21, 2021
Amazing course! It offers fundamental insight in the refugee phenomenon and displacement in general. Introductory videos, enlightening (although occasionally long) reading material and well-tailored quizes make this course ideal for everyone who truly wishes to gain a general yet thorough and realistic knowledge of forced displacement.
By Narmina H•
Mar 25, 2020
I like the course because it is reachable and reading materials during the whole course are quite current I must say and useful during daily life as well for whom who chose refugee problems as their career. Optional assignments also make course attendants think about the topic from different perspectives. Well done!
By RAISSA M•
Aug 28, 2020
The course was great and enormously incentivated myself to continue the studies in the area. I have decided to enroll in the Refugee Protection and Forced Migration Studies MA whilst doing this course because of the high quality of the material and the accessibility provided by the plataform.
By Juan P S R•
May 12, 2021
This is a very complete course on refugee. Information is accurate, most of it is up to date or if you are curious enough, you have the hint to find the current data in the same data basis the course proposes. I have learned a lot about the refugee phenomena and hope many people do too.
By Maria E•
Apr 13, 2021
An excellent introduction to the topic. I particularly enjoyed engaging with fellow students from around the world and understanding different perspectives. I found the format and structure of the MOOC easy to follow and the reminders to stay on track were very helpful.
By Tonderai T M•
Apr 20, 2021
Excellent course and very competent instructors. I enjoyed the selection of readings and information presented. I thoroughly enjoyed the debate with my peers and engaging with all the different perspectives on the international refugee protection regime.
By Bruna S F•
Jun 3, 2020
I'd surely recommend this course. Although reading materials maybe need an update, it's a great introduction to the topic of refugees (and forced migration). Additionally, its discussion topics and tasks are intriguing, to say the least!
By Jessi A•
Apr 29, 2021
amazing course. It really educates you and creates awareness on the global situation regarding refugees. With this course I confirmed I want to dedicate my life to helping refugees and creating global pressures to protect their rights!
By Shalini H•
Jun 15, 2021
This course gave a very good insight to the current situation and highlighted the challenges in the future in the refugee situation and also the wider displacement situation. Many thanks and really hope we can make a difference soon.
By Ahmed A A M•
Apr 6, 2021
A very important topic and a full explanation of the refugee problem. Everyone should know this topic so that we can know the correct way to provide assistance and so that the world is better.
By Caroline B•
Nov 1, 2020
This is just the course I was looking for. Briliantly succinct, informed and up to date overview. I feel equipped to take my studies and career move to the next level. Thank you.