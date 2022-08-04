What does it mean to be a consumer in a consumer society? In this MOOC we think about marketing in terms of what marketing does rather than how we do it. It's not just a case of how we buy the products that are sold to us, but how we are affected by those products and the services that we encounter.
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Students should have a capability for being able to explore ideas from a wide range of subjects and not expect the course to have narrow parameters.
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Students should have a capability for being able to explore ideas from a wide range of subjects and not expect the course to have narrow parameters.
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
6 hours to complete
Week 1: Markets, ideology and gender
6 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 24 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
6 hours to complete
Week 2: Digital consumer culture
6 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 54 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
6 hours to complete
Week 3: Consumers and the environment
6 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 30 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
About the Business and Marketing Strategies Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.