Alan Bradshaw is Professor of Marketing and Head of Department at Royal Holloway, University of London. He has previously worked at the University of Exeter and the University of Stockholm and was honorary faculty at St Andrews. He is co-author of Advertising Revolution and co-editor of the Dictionary of Coronavirus Culture (both published by Repeater Books) as well as the Production and Consumption of Music. He is Associate Editor at the Journal of Marketing Management as well as the Journal of Macromarketing and he publishes his research into consumer culture across disciplines including sociology, cultural studies, political economy, philosophy and geography.