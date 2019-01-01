Profile

Dr James Abdey

Assistant Professorial Lecturer, LSE

Bio

James is an Assistant Professorial Lecturer in Statistics at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), having gained his PhD in Statistics in 2010 from LSE, asking "To p, or not to p?"! He teaches the Department's large service-level undergraduate courses in mathematical statistics and quantitative methods, as well as elective courses in market research. His research interests include market research techniques and forensic statistics - the interplay of statistics and the law. James has been closely involved with LSE's Summer School and the University of London International Programmes for a number of years. Outside of academia, he has also worked on various quantitative-based consultancy projects in areas including the art market, the World Gold Council and has given seminars at the UK parliament.

Courses

Probability and Statistics: To p or not to p?

