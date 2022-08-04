Profile

Guido Schmitz

Dr

    Bio

    Guido Schmitz has been teaching cyber security since 2012, initially at the University of Trier. Later, he played a significant role in setting up the Institute of Information Security and its new teaching modules at the University of Stuttgart. In 2021, he was appointed as Lecturer in Information Security at Royal Holloway, University of London. His research includes important work on the formal verification of cryptographic protocols and the security of modern web standards. His work is published at top-tier outlets for cyber security, and he actively contributes to the standardization and improvement of widely-used modern security protocols. Furthermore, he serves on several programme committees and as a reviewer for leading venues in information security.

    Courses

    Introduction to Network Security

