About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Object Oriented Programming Specialization
Intermediate Level

Some basic programming experience in a language like Python or Javascript would help.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • By the end of the course, you will have a fully functional crypto-currency exchange application.

  • By the end of the course, you will be able to understand the use of static and non-static functions.

  • By the end of the course, you will be able to explain how to model a familiar real-world entity as a class with data and functions.

Skills you will gain

  • Syntax
  • Iteration
  • Compiler
  • Exception Handling
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Object Oriented Programming Specialization
Intermediate Level

Some basic programming experience in a language like Python or Javascript would help.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of London

Placeholder

Goldsmiths, University of London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
5 hours to complete

Object interactions: the wallet class

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 72 min), 5 readings, 11 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Object interactions: completing the trade

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 33 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes

About the Object Oriented Programming Specialization

Object Oriented Programming

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder