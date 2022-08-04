Learner Reviews & Feedback for Use C++ to build a crypto trading platform V: final system by University of London
About the Course
This course is the fifth of five courses aiming to help you to become confident working in the object-oriented paradigm in the C++ language.
This specialisation is for individuals who want to learn about objected oriented programming. It's an all-in-one package that will take you from the very fundamentals of C++, all the way to building a crypto-currency exchange platform.
During the five courses, you will work with the instructor on a single project: a crypto-currency exchange platform. Whilst building the project, you will learn about a range of programming techniques from basic control flow and input/output through to file parsing, object-oriented techniques and user interaction on the console.
In this fifth course, you will complete the crypto-currency exchange platform. You will learn about modelling real-world entities as a class, the use of static vs non-static functions, and create a wallet class for the final version of the crypto application.
Upon completing the course, you will be able to:
* Use object interactions to achieve complex functionality through a simple command sequence
* Explain how to model a familiar real world entity as a class with data and functions
* Decide when it is appropriate to use static or non-static functions...