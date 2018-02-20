About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English
University of London

Goldsmiths, University of London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Understanding the Question

6 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 166 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

The Man and the Author

5 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 160 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

The Evidence from Stratford-upon-Avon

5 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 152 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

The First Folio as Proof of Authorship

4 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 117 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes

