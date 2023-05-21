Board Infinity
Ajax Basics
Ajax Basics

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Instructor: Board Infinity

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

14 hours to complete
3 weeks at 4 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Acquire a solid foundation in AJAX's core concepts, understanding its role in revolutionizing web development through asynchronous data handling.

  • Dive into JavaScript and jQuery, learning how to create dynamic web pages and manage AJAX requests and responses.

  • Explore different response formats like JSON and XML, learn to parse them, and discover advanced techniques in AJAX.

  • Gain practical experience through hands-on exercises, and learn to optimize AJAX performance, handle errors, and apply real-world examples.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

10 quizzes

There are 3 modules in this course

In this Introduction to AJAX module, you will be introduced to the fundamentals of AJAX (Asynchronous JavaScript and XML). You will learn about the history and evolution of AJAX, and how it revolutionised web development by enabling asynchronous data exchange between the client and server without the need to reload the entire page.

What's included

11 videos4 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

In this Introduction to JavaScript and jQuery for AJAX module, you will be introduced to the basics of JavaScript and jQuery, two powerful scripting languages that are widely used in web development. You will start by understanding the role of JavaScript in web development and how it enables dynamic and interactive web pages. You will learn about the syntax and structure of JavaScript, including variables, operators, functions, and control structures.

What's included

20 videos3 readings4 quizzes

In this module, you will explore the different types of response formats used in web development, including JSON and XML. You will start by understanding the purpose of response formats and their role in web applications. You will learn about the advantages and disadvantages of different response formats, including JSON, XML, and others.

What's included

11 videos4 readings3 quizzes

Instructor

60 Courses70,658 learners

