AJAX for Web Developers
Mau Fournier

Instructor: Mau Fournier

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

3 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Recently updated!

December 2023

There are 3 modules in this course

In this introductory lesson, students will learn about the relationship between client applications and servers, the difference between full page loads and AJAX, the benefits and drawbacks of AJAX, and which scenarios would benefit from AJAX.

Building upon the foundation laid out in lesson 1, students will explore the current approaches to making AJAX requests to a remote API, as well as the evolution of AJAX techniques in recent years. Finally, they'll get an introduction to the Axios module, which simplifies the process of making requests in a modern Javascript environment.

In this final lesson, learners will develop the ability to process server/API responses in JSON, including error handling, security best practices, and translating a JSON response into updated elements on the web page

Mau Fournier
1 Course184 learners

