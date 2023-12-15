The "AJAX for Web Developers" course explores how modern websites update parts of a web page without the need to reload the entire page, providing a fluid and fast user experience. This course covers the relationship between client apps or websites and servers, the distinction between full page loads and AJAX, and the best use-cases for each. We will delve into Javascript's Fetch API, modern Async/Await syntax, and the benefits of using the Axios module to streamline the process of making requests to a server and handling the response. The course also introduces JSON as a data exchange format for clients and servers, explaining how to encode and decode JSON, error-handling for AJAX requests, and crucial security best practices for AJAX. By the end of the course, you'll be ready to interact confidently with a live API and update elements on the page via AJAX.
AJAX for Web Developers
Taught in English
Course
Recommended experience
December 2023
4 quizzes
There are 3 modules in this course
In this introductory lesson, students will learn about the relationship between client applications and servers, the difference between full page loads and AJAX, the benefits and drawbacks of AJAX, and which scenarios would benefit from AJAX.
4 videos2 readings1 quiz
Building upon the foundation laid out in lesson 1, students will explore the current approaches to making AJAX requests to a remote API, as well as the evolution of AJAX techniques in recent years. Finally, they'll get an introduction to the Axios module, which simplifies the process of making requests in a modern Javascript environment.
4 videos1 reading1 quiz
In this final lesson, learners will develop the ability to process server/API responses in JSON, including error handling, security best practices, and translating a JSON response into updated elements on the web page
4 videos1 reading2 quizzes
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.