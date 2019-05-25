CM
Oct 10, 2017
Thought the course did a great job of teaching the basics without getting too ahead of itself. All of the sample code was well commented out to explain exactly what the code did which was very helpful
DA
May 26, 2018
This is an excellent course for the basics in html, css and js I would definitely recommend it to anyone who wanted to build a simple but interactive website using one of the many frameworks available
By Deleted A•
May 25, 2019
Make assignment little bit more tough.
By Precious C•
Aug 29, 2017
I honestly did not get value for money, I took similar course on Udemy for just $10 and it was very comprehensive, fun and easy to follow. The instructors were so boring and stammering most of the time.
$49 subscription for this course was a waste. I'm serious.
By Deleted A•
Jun 21, 2019
This course provides you with fundamentals outline and nothing in deep and fully explained. They provide you with codes to learn upon yourself and refer to other websites like W3Schools to learn in deep from there. If you want basics and in addition just an overview of basics then go ahead.
By John H F•
Feb 14, 2016
Bright instructors delivering succinct and interesting content, with quick-paced videos and quizzes make a great learning experience. I am really impressed! Thank you, University of London people!
By Christine D•
May 27, 2018
By santosh•
Jan 3, 2016
It's very good for beginner who already have hands in programming. it gives very basic and important concepts about HTML, CSS and javascript. it also gives a brief history of internet and HTML.
By Abhishek G S•
Jun 18, 2019
The JavaScript and the jQuery part should've been explained in more depth. The peer-reviewed assignments should've been a bit more challenging. It was like everything was already done for us and we just had to modify a tiny part of the code or add a bit, etc. Other than that, an awesome course!
By Sarah F•
Nov 10, 2015
Sometimes the teacher only shortly mentions things and then goes on with major exlanations about other things. Which is fine because I assume he will go deeper into the material later on. But when we had to do the final exam (for week 2), they asked questions about "what happens if there are two commands in the brackets" (like this .changeme .changemeagain). The teacher never ever mentioned that the first command is the most important one and the second is a kind of 'fallback', for example. And even if he did mention it, it was only a kind of sidenoteand did not seem that important. So, all in all, I really do like this course, but instructions aren't always super clear.
By David G•
Sep 20, 2015
A very lightweight intro to HTML, CSS, Javascript, jQuery and a dash of Boostrap. The instructors barely introduce the topics, and then point out that we don't need them, we can just "Google or Yahoo" for the information.
If you just need a shove to get you moving down a path, this might be helpful, or if you are brand new to HTML, this would be a relatively painless way to check it out. I'm just not sure there is enough hand holding over the difficult bits for someone brand new to coding. The materials are pretty sparse and there is not much structure.
All four weeks are available at the onset of the class and the entire class can be completed in a weekend.
By Reymar P•
Nov 25, 2020
I don't recommend this course for beginners, you will not get enough foundation in programming, the title is just a clickbait.
In week 1 - HTML, the instructors did not explain some concepts in detail. They just covered a few HTML tags, not the overall basics. They'll just assume you'll study on your own which makes them lazy.
Also, in Week 2 - CSS, they didn't explain different CSS selectors, they just directly introduced pseudo-classes (a:hover), class selectors (.index), they did not explain the Box Model and directly introduced the concept of margins (margin-left, margin-bottom), they did not explain measurement units and directly introduced pixels (px) and points (pt). They somehow assume that the students have some background when this course should talk about the basics.
Week 3 was so demanding, the instructors introduced jQuery but did not fully explain its syntax and basic concepts. The instructors just handed some links and they assumed we know jQuery in an instant which is so stupid. They introduced complex jQuery codes that are not really for beginners, this course was supposed to cover the "basics" lol shame. The week 3 peer-graded assignment was trash, we did not even perform any JavaScript or jQuery code.
In Week 4 "eReader example" the instructor introduced very complex javascript/jQuery functions which is hard for beginners. Again, this course should introduce basics not complex concepts. I don't know what's wrong with the instructors' Logic with this course, very harsh.
By Elena H•
Sep 25, 2020
I am very disappointed with this course. I thought it is for the beginners but there are a lot of points that you cannot pass unless you are a programmer. I am mostly disappointed with coursera and it's refund policy. It says that I can still get a refund if I do it during the first two weeks. Well funny story, the course started really failing on the third week when I couldn't get a refund anymore and there is no way to find how to contact coursera about this.
Now whats wrong with the course. In the first two lessons there were some codes/tags that were not working. I was doind everything exactly like on the course but I guess something has an upgrade and the tags we learned during the course didn't work. Also the chat section is not much of a help as nobody is replying. I figured out a few tags by myself that gave the function i was looking for (completely different from the course) but after a couple more i got frustrated and disappointed but decided to continue with the course because the tags were just few extras and obviously I don't expect to learn all of them during this intro course to coding.
Well week 3 was a surprise beause lots of things were mentioned like this: "as you learned during the first 2 weeks", and basically the guy was talking about something that was completely new and was never ever mentioned during the first course.
Also the exams are not fun to do because there is a lot that you face in the exams that were never tought before. Basically you learn stuff during the exam by guessing the answers. Some are modified and some tags are changed a bit so they are just modifying the things that were tought before, but some stuff is completely new and there is no way a beginner can do that!!!!
After few lessons of week 3 i tried to find a solution to get my money back but apparently there is no option like that so I leave this as it is, lose my money and leave a bad review to this course. Sorry but this is unfair for us who want to learn and understand this well. Eventually I couldn't finish the course a) because of the lack of information b) lack of motivation
By Lina s•
Apr 10, 2020
The course was very well structured and I really liked the professor's work. The explanations were very comprehensive and without any 'noisy' information. Everything was brief, precise and clear. Also the extra materials, e.g. on Javascript were and are very useful. Even if the topic seems difficult (for a person with no previous background on programmng), there were no big difficulties to complete the course. Looking forward to the next course of this specialization.
By Cory M•
Oct 11, 2017
By Kristoffer H•
Oct 8, 2015
The University of London is amazing. As a person with severe anxiety who is also a full time student I don't have as much time as I would like to focus on these courses but this course was so well compartmentalized and polished that it was a great experience even for me. I really liked how the pace of the assignments is increasing in complexity at a very nice pace. As a person with anxiety peer reviewed assignments can be a very frustrating process people can be petty with peer reviewed assignments I can't convey to them my other learning disabilities.
By Apuroop S•
Dec 16, 2015
A course that starts off from the complete basics of programming using HTML, CSS & JavaScript. The course assignments are well thought out. A beginner is provided with sufficient set of tools to complete them while intermediate users have the freedom to try out new features.
People already with a fair amount of expertise with HTML, CSS & JS may not find this to be intellectually stimulating. However it is ideal for beginners and very useful for anyone looking to brush up on the basics of these web development languages.
By Rachael M•
Feb 22, 2016
This was a great course! I was a true beginner in the world of coding/website design. In the four short weeks of this course, I was able to create an interactive website. Yes, it was a small and very basic website, however it is still a website. This course provided me with the basics to get started and resources that I can now use to further my knowledge. Thank you to the professors for making this transition into the tech world easy to grasp and understand.
By Sharon C•
Jan 24, 2016
I have only done week one but I love the logical way this is taught. The instructors don't get in the way of the message! They know how to keep it simple in the beginning so that the basics come across clearly. I have taken courses like this before and I still learned something new. I am really looking forward to the next lessons. This class is a good investment of my time. I really appreciate the course and those who put it all together.
By Simon R•
Jan 21, 2018
This is very much an introductory course, and should be labelled as such. Top marks to the content creators, I found the delivery very good. I am often a bit dissimissive of courses that focus quizes on specific aspects of knowledge e.g. file extensions etc. because they seem a bit pedantic. I prefer an approach were understanding is tested, over knowledge.
By baha b•
May 3, 2020
I highly recommend this course for the beginners like me who are searching where to put their first step in this domain, in this course you ll find a simple and clear explanations with great teachers !
By Ernesto N S•
Feb 22, 2017
Simple and great for beginners. I loved the the way the basics where presented. Very good course indeed!
By Deleted A•
Jan 25, 2019
This is an awesome course... I'm getting everything easily... The instructor has good knowledge...
By Kim R•
Jan 6, 2019
This is excellent for a beginner !! Loved it!!
By Mahmoud H•
Jan 24, 2019
Its Perfect
By Sergio C•
Aug 29, 2020
Even an introductory very low level basic course should be interesting, challenging, and educative. This is none of those things. The lectures look like "just repeat the same concept in several convoluted and different ways and they'll understand". The quizzes are a joke, and the grade exercises... c'mon guys, really? Change "image_1" to "image_2" and see if it shows a different picture? Add [this code] where there is an [alert - this is where]? We learners are not stupid, hust we doesn't know things. Any hello world tutorial on the web (and that means a huge lot) provides more information than this course (course?). I went all the way to the end, just to be sure, and I really hate it. Sorry guys, I won't risk doing any of the other courses from the specialization.
By Amy B•
Oct 14, 2016
The concept of the course is excellent--short videos, quizzes, activity. The execution is extremely poor--the short quizzes often do not emphasize the elements focused upon in the video OR ask questions addressed in the next video (not the one just viewed) OR address issues that are not raised at all in this particular course (but issues from other courses in the specialization). One is penalized for being late with assignments and must shift to a new session if one is late. The weekly tests are absolutely ridiculous--they ask questions requiring the application of concepts which were barely covered, concepts which were not reviewed, or which require real world knowledge which cannot be assumed for someone who has no experience in this field.