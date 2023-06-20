Scrimba
Learn Responsive Web Design
Learn Responsive Web Design

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Kevin Powell

Instructor: Kevin Powell

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

17 hours to complete
3 weeks at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Responsive web design, CSS, HTML

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

6 quizzes

There are 6 modules in this course

The learning module dives into CSS fundamentals, providing learners with a solid foundation in CSS syntax, selectors, properties, and layout techniques to effectively style and structure web pages with creativity and precision.

What's included

1 quiz25 plugins

The learning module trains developers to adopt a responsive mindset when building websites and applications in HTML and CSS.

What's included

1 quiz45 plugins

Elevates your styling skills in HTML and CSS, and equip yourself with advanced techniques and best practices to create visually stunning and polished web designs.

What's included

1 quiz38 plugins

This module takes your understanding of Flexbox to new heights, exploring advanced concepts and techniques that maximize the power of Flexbox for building complex and responsive layouts

What's included

1 quiz17 plugins

Unleash the power of CSS Grid, allowing you to create versatile and intricate page layouts with ease, precision, and responsive capabilities.

What's included

1 quiz19 plugins

Discover how to craft stunning and feature-rich web designs with exceptional functionality and aesthetic finesse.

What's included

1 quiz29 plugins

Instructor

Scrimba
3 Courses

Scrimba

