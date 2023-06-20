This course will take you to a professional level in responsive web design. You'll learn to build advanced layouts while solving fun coding challenges along the way.
Learn Responsive Web Design
Taught in English
Responsive web design, CSS, HTML
6 quizzes
There are 6 modules in this course
The learning module dives into CSS fundamentals, providing learners with a solid foundation in CSS syntax, selectors, properties, and layout techniques to effectively style and structure web pages with creativity and precision.
1 quiz
The learning module trains developers to adopt a responsive mindset when building websites and applications in HTML and CSS.
1 quiz
Elevates your styling skills in HTML and CSS, and equip yourself with advanced techniques and best practices to create visually stunning and polished web designs.
1 quiz
This module takes your understanding of Flexbox to new heights, exploring advanced concepts and techniques that maximize the power of Flexbox for building complex and responsive layouts
1 quiz
Unleash the power of CSS Grid, allowing you to create versatile and intricate page layouts with ease, precision, and responsive capabilities.
1 quiz
Discover how to craft stunning and feature-rich web designs with exceptional functionality and aesthetic finesse.
1 quiz
Frequently asked questions
Yes, you can preview the first video and view the syllabus before you enroll. You must purchase the course to access content not included in the preview.
If you decide to enroll in the course before the session start date, you will have access to all of the lecture videos and readings for the course. You’ll be able to submit assignments once the session starts.
Once you enroll and your session begins, you will have access to all videos and other resources, including reading items and the course discussion forum. You’ll be able to view and submit practice assessments, and complete required graded assignments to earn a grade and a Course Certificate.